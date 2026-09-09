Erling Haaland is built for breaking records and has another in his sights after his latest exploits in the Champions League.

Haaland scored both of Manchester City‘s goals in their 2-0 win over Porto on matchday one of their Champions League campaign, which means he’s now scored 59 times in the competition.

His first eight Champions League goals were for Red Bull Salzburg, the next 15 were for Borussia Dortmund, and the rest have been for City.

After his brace against Porto, Haaland now has as many Champions League goals to his name as Andriy Shevchenko. Not bad company to be in by the age of 26.

But there’s an even more illustrious player’s records that Haaland is now chasing down. He just needs one more goal to obliterate two Lionel Messi records.

Currently, Messi holds the records for reaching the milestone of 60 Champions League goals at the youngest age and in the fewest games.

Messi was 26 years and 86 days old when he scored his 60th Champions League goal, in his 80th appearance in the competition.

Haaland is 26 years and 50 days old, giving him one last chance to beat Messi’s record as the youngest to 60 goals. On City’s next Champions League game, against PSG on October 14, he will be 26 years and 85 days old – one day younger than Messi was when he reached the landmark.

Scoring against PSG should be tougher than scoring against Porto, but never say never with Haaland.

Even if that record evades him, he’ll have a far wider window of opportunity to beat Messi’s other record. Haaland has scored 59 Champions League goals in just 59 games; it took Messi 80.

Thus, City’s number nine has another 20 games to beat the record or 21 to match it. That could give him into next season to do so, but we suspect he won’t need all that time.

Whenever the record falls, it’ll continue a trend in Haaland’s career. He already holds the records for the fewest games to reach 10, 20, 30, 40 and 50 Champions League goals. 60 should be no problem.

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