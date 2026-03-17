Chelsea face the uphill battle of trying to overturn a three-goal deficit against reigning Champions League holders PSG on Tuesday night.

The French side won the first leg of their round of 16 clash by a 5-2 scoreline at Parc des Princes, putting Chelsea’s chances of progression in serious doubt.

A 1-0 loss to Newcastle United back in the Premier League on Saturday, while their European opponents were resting, won’t have helped their confidence too much.

But if they can pull off a comeback, it would be a big sign of character. That said, Chelsea have an important game against an Everton side just five points beneath them in the Premier League table coming up at the weekend, so Liam Rosenior will have to pick his priorities.

Injuries within the squad may reduce his chances of rotating, though. Reece James has joined Filip Jorgensen on the sidelines, while wingers Jamie Gittens and Estevao remain out.

So, in the 4-2-3-1 formation that Rosenior used in the first leg and over the weekend, here’s how we predict Chelsea will line up against PSG.

GK: Robert Sanchez

Rosenior’s decision to pick Filip Jorgensen in goal for the first leg backfired, so Sanchez should be expected to reclaim the starting spot for the return fixture.

Besides, Jorgensen wasn’t in the squad for the Newcastle game over the weekend due to a groin issue.

RB: Moises Caicedo

Malo Gusto scored for Chelsea in the first leg against PSG to make it 1-1 (the full-back’s first-ever goal in European competition) before things unravelled.

However, the right-back is a doubt for the second leg due to illness, with captain Reece James also ruled out with a hamstring injury.

That only leaves Chelsea with a couple of options. Either they put someone like Caicedo to right-back, or go for the more natural fit – but relative inexperience – of Josh Acheampong.

The latter has been in the cold a bit recently, although Rosenior insists he is still part of his plans. Against a team of PSG’s calibre, though, Caicedo is the more likely pick.

Caicedo has been Chelsea’s most active player in the Champions League this season, starting eight of their games so far and playing 82 minutes off the bench in the only one he didn’t.

Along the way, the 24-year-old midfielder has logged 761 minutes of gametime and he also scored against Ajax and Pafos in the league phase.

CB: Wesley Fofana

The injury-prone Fofana has already achieved his highest appearance tally for a Chelsea season, completing the full 90 minutes of each of their three most recent Champions League games.

His performance against Newcastle at the weekend was heavily scrutinised, but Fofana could keep his place still ahead of the likes of Tosin Adarabioyo, who hasn’t played many minutes since returning from injury.

CB: Trevoh Chalobah

Chalobah’s appearance in the first leg meant he has now made more Champions League appearances this season than in any other campaign of his career, with seven.

Chelsea will have to shore up defensively compared to last week to avoid making their chances of a comeback even more unlikely, but the starting centre-back pairing could remain unchanged, enabling him to make an eighth.

LB: Marc Cucurella

Cucurella has started the vast majority of Chelsea’s Champions League games this season and completed the full 90 minutes in the first leg against PSG.

He remains the more likely option over Jorrel Hato to feature in the second leg.

DM: Andrey Santos

Santos has only started twice in the Champions League this season, but Chelsea may need to call on him in James’ absence and especially if Caicedo is covering at right-back.

The Brazilian was an unused substitute at the weekend against Newcastle, but started their four league games prior, often partnering Caicedo.

DM: Enzo Fernandez

Playing as an attacking midfielder, Fernandez had a hand in both of Chelsea’s goals against PSG in the first leg, assisting the first and scoring the second.

Thus, he continued his highest-scoring season as a Chelsea player, reaching 12 goals in all competitions. He will be required as a source of creative inspiration on Tuesday.

However, if Caicedo plays at right-back instead of midfield, Fernandez may have to drop into more of a holding role to ensure more experience there alongside Santos.

AM: Cole Palmer

Chelsea will need Palmer to be at his best if they are to find any inspiration for a turnaround. The kind of form that saw him set up two goals against Napoli at the end of the league phase would be beneficial.

If Rosenior has to put Fernandez in a deeper role, Palmer is more likely to play in the number 10 role than on the right wing.

RW: Pedro Neto

Neto was at risk of a UEFA ban after pushing a ball boy in the first leg, but has escaped with a mere warning and so will be available for the second leg.

After getting an assist in the first leg – one of seven Champions League games he’s started this season – Neto has a good chance of featuring from the first minute again.

LW: Alejandro Garnacho

If there is room for only one winger between Neto and Garnacho, the former would seem to have the edge. But presuming Palmer plays centrally, there would be room for both.

In fact, there would be few alternatives due to Estevao and Gittens being unavailable. Garnacho was a late sub against PSG last week, but logged 90 minutes against Newcastle and may be needed again.

CF: Joao Pedro

Pedro has scored three goals in his debut Champions League campaign, in which he has been more impactful than fellow strikers Liam Delap and Marc Guiu with one goal each.

The Brazilian has earned the regular starting berth up front, but Chelsea’s hopes will hinge on whether he can score against a non-Italian team for the first time in the Champions League this season, with his previous efforts coming against Atalanta and Napoli in the league phase.

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