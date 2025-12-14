Enzo Maresca used Chelsea‘s 2-0 win over Everton to speak cryptically about dissent behind the scenes at Stamford Bridge – and put a target on his own back.

Maresca described the build-up to Saturday’s victory as “the worst 48 hours” since he arrived at the club.

It was Chelsea’s first win in five matches in all competitions, but Maresca was in no mood to celebrate.

“The way the players want to learn has been fantastic and this is the reason why I praise them – because with so many problems, they are doing very well after a complicated week,” he said.

“Since I joined the club, the last 48 hours have been the worst because many people didn’t support us.”

Pressed on what he meant, the Chelsea boss added: “Worst 48 hours since I joined the club because people didn’t support me and the team.”

When asked if he meant people internally at Chelsea, he replied: “In general. In general,” before clarifying when asked if it was aimed at fans or the media: “I love the fans and we are very happy with the fans.”

“He wants us and others to talk about that,” Alan Shearer said on Match of the Day, suggesting he has access to the Planet Football schedule.

“There’s no doubt about it, he’s directing that at the board or the owners. My guess is he doesn’t feel he’s getting the protection, after the defeat in midweek, and that hurts him.

“Chelsea are a very different club now to 15 or 20 years ago in terms of who they buy, the players they want to develop.

“It is difficult to compete with the very best when you are doing that. But the big picture, I think he’s doing a good job.”

Fellow pundit Danny Murphy added: “Football is ruthless. These are multi-billionaire owners.

“If they feel their manager is talking directly to them through the press, it’s not going to end well for him.”

Despite a voice that should be used for CIA torture techniques, Murphy has made a sensible argument that billionaires are unlikely to take kindly to being questioned in public by their employee.

Chelsea’s form has wobbled in December, an annual tradition in those parts, but is surely mitigated by a string of injuries and the rising tide of Club World Cup fatigue.

Despite spending £2billion on transfers since Todd Boehly and Clearlake arrived in 2022, the Blues are still lacking the experience to sustain a 38-game title challenge.

Maresca has maintained the club’s 21st-century tradition of being an excellent cup team, winning both the Conference League and Club World Cup last season.

Chelsea are capable of beating anybody on their day, having thrashed both PSG and Barcelona in 2025. Their performance against Arsenal recently also hinted at their growing maturity.

But will that be enough to sustain Maresca? It would be at almost every other club, but Chelsea and their owners have always been a rule unto themselves.

And we can’t help but feel Maresca has just given the board ammunition to be used against him on their self-appointed judgment day.

By Michael Lee

