Danny Murphy has produced the most bizarre commentary moment of the World Cup after he revealed the tragic tale of his cat Bob.

Viewers of Norway v Ivory Coast may have wondered if they had slipped into some kind of fever dream while watching the BBC’s coverage, for it sounded as if commentary of the world’s biggest sporting tournament was actually all about a lost cat.

During his role as co-commentator for the game in Dallas, Murphy saw Norway’s Oscar Bobb on the ball, which reminded him of a tragic tale.

“I used to have a cat called Bob,” the former Liverpool midfielder said.

Steve Bower, the ever-professional, tried to steer the conversation back on course, whilst perhaps looking to see if his colleague was still in charge of his senses and said, “The game’s not that bad.”

There was no deterring Murphy though, who continued the story:

“Yeah he jumped in the back of Royal Mail van and we lost him.

“Sad really. Anyway.”

Danny Murphy’s very sad story about his cat…😅 pic.twitter.com/GwN20JGKYr — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) June 30, 2026

Bower could only shake his head at what had just come out of his colleague’s mouth.

It was not the only bit of fun the commentary duo had together, who sounded exactly like people who had been stuck with each other for three weeks.

Just after the half-hour mark of the not-so-thrilling first half, the camera cut to NFL player Micah Parsons and Bower could not resist the chance for a jibe at the man sat alongside him.

“Just showed you one of Danny’s heroes there, Micah Parsons,” Bower began. “Linebacker from Green Bay Packers, who actually left the Dallas Cowboys last August.

“Four-year deal worth £188 million pounds, the highest salary ever for a player other than a quarterback.

“Almost reached your wages when you went to Blackburn Rovers.

“Cue the Blackburn fans on social media.”

Murphy could only respond “There’s no need for that, no need.”

That refers to Murphy’s contract with Rovers back in 2012, who he joined as a 35-year-old for a salary reportedly between £30k and £40k a week.

It is a sore point for the Ewood Park faithful with Murphy making just 35 appearances in his two-year stint as one of the best-paid players in the Championship.

Thankfully for the sanity of Bower and the rest of the watching public, the match did liven up with a goal via Antonio Nusa of Norway just before half-time.

Manchester United’s Amad Diallo equalised in the 74th minute before Erling Haaland scored the winner in the 86th.

As a result of winning that match, Haaland and co will face Brazil on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

By Sam Cooper

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