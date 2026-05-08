One of the best times of the football season is upon us as the play-offs in the Championship get underway on Friday.

Hull host Millwall while Southampton welcome Middlesbrough ahead of a Wembley showpiece and place in the lucrative Premier League.

We’ve put together an XI made up of the best players from all four teams, lining up in a 4-4-2 formation.

GK: Sol Brynn

While Coventry’s Carl Rushworth was the outstanding keeper of the Championship this season, Brynn has also impressed between the sticks of the Middlesbrough goal.

Only Rushworth and Ipswich’s Christian Walton kept more clean sheets than the 25-year-old who is reportedly on the radar of Leeds.

He did sign a new contract in December and should they go up, Boro will be confident of keeping him.

RB: Luke Ayling

Formerly a part of Bielsa’s Leeds, Luke Ayling is aiming for another Championship promotion with Boro.

He’s 34 now but still played in 43 of Boro’s 46 league games and ranks highly amongst the top tackles and interceptions in the league.

CB: Taylor Harwood-Bellis

The young England hopeful was part of the Saints squad that got battered in the Premier League last season but should be commended for how well he has bounced back this season.

For some Saints fans, he has been their player of the season and has made Southampton far more resilient than they were last year.

He took on a leadership role too becoming vice captain and if Southampton do go up, he will be more experienced than the last time he was there so will be confident of making more of an impact.

Roy Keane’s son-in-law also scored on his England debut in 2024. His chances of a second cap might not be zero.

CB: Tristan Crama

Crama is a player reportedly with plenty of interest from Premier League sides, such has been the impressive nature of his first season at Millwall.

He made it into the Championship Team of the Season and featured in every game of the promotion-chasing side.

The Frenchman is 6ft 4’ but has excellent mobility for someone his size and can also play out from the back if required.

LB: Matt Targett

Ryan Manning perhaps deserves a shout, but even Saints fans would suggest he is better going forward than defending, so we are going to give Targett the nod.

The on-loan Newcastle player has brought defensive solidity to the Boro backline and has been a key figure for Kim Hellberg’s side.

He is out of contract in the summer and Boro are pushing for him to stay.

CM: Hayden Hackney

There’s one thing that seems almost certain – Hackney will be playing Premier League football next year. The question is whether it will be with Boro or another team.

The Player of the Season has been the driving force of Boro’s promotion push and he’s contributed 12 goals this season.

But his game is about much more than that and it is his ability to control a game that has a lot of clubs looking at him.

CM: Aidan Morris

The Florida-born midfielder grew up watching the Premier League but took a particular liking to Michael Carrick, an influence that is easy to see in his game.

Morris can pass but also doesn’t mind a crunching tackle or too. He was managed by the current Manchester United boss and now under Kim Helberg, he has only improved in his role.

The American is in the top 2% for passers and duels won, the top 4% for dribblers and is the engine powering the Boro midfield.

CAM: Finn Azaz

Southampton spent £12m on Azaz last summer but it has proven to be worth the money.

Initially he struggled with Will Still trying to find the best position for him but a move into the number 10 has been a revelation and no player has flourished more under Tonda Eckert.

While his goalscoring ability is obvious to see, an improvement this year has been his work rate off the ball and he is in the league’s top 10% for defensive contributions.

RW: Femi Azeez

Millwall’s shining light this season has undoubtedly been Azeez who has contributed towards 18 goals this season despite starting only 33 games.

He is very much an old-school winger in that he will get the ball and run at defenders but while others may get to the byline and cross, he is happy to have a go himself and some of his goals this year have been belters.

It’s taken him a few years to get used to the division but is now one of the star players and hoping to get out of it.

LW: Leo Scienza

Summer signing Scienza is the league’s top assist maker and is the kind of player fans love to watch.

He is not rapid but what he lacks in pace he makes up for with his ability to control the ball and is expected to be a key player for Southampton in the playoff push.

ST: Oli McBurnie

Those of you unfamiliar with the Championship may be wondering if that is the same McBurnie that was at Sheffield United during their Premier League stint and the answer is, yes it very much is.

He is only 29 and after a season at Las Palmas, he has found a new home in Hull, scoring 17 goals this campaign.

That tally was bettered only by Swansea’s Zan Vipotnik.

Manager: Tonda Eckert

The manager spot pretty much picks itself.

Since the German coach took over Southampton in November, no team has registered more points in the division and perhaps if he was brought even earlier, they would have been contenders for the league.

Southampton will want to go up this year but if they don’t, their fans should be confident that Eckert can go one better next year.

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