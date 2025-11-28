Mohamed Salah is one of the greatest players in Liverpool history, but according to Jamie Carragher, his “legs have gone”.

“I don’t like criticising them on the pitch because it’s absolutely legendary what they’ve done,” Carragher said when speaking about Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

“Their legs have just gone, especially with Salah.”

The Egyptian penned a lucrative new two-year deal last summer, but given his recent dip in form, the club will already be considering his long-term replacements.

Here are five players Liverpool should consider to succeed Salah on the right-hand side.

Antoine Semenyo

It’s no secret that Liverpool are admirers of the Bournemouth winger and a move in January could be on the cards.

It was recently revealed that Bournemouth could be powerless to stop his departure as his contract includes a £65million release clause that will be active in January.

Capable of playing anywhere across the front line, having pace to burn and being able to finish with both feet, he’d be an ideal fit in Liverpool’s front three.

Michael Olise

If money is no concern, Liverpool would love to land Olise, who has been thriving with Bayern Munich of late.

The Frenchman has already proven himself in the Premier League with Crystal Palace and has taken his game to the next level in the Bundesliga.

During the 2025-26 season, he has produced 19 goal contributions in 19 matches and established himself as one of the best playmakers in the world.

While Liverpool would love to sign him, he’d cost them at least £100million to lure him away from the Allianz Arena.

“Liverpool keep tracking Olise; he’s their first choice to replace Salah,” one source told Mark Brus of the Daily Briefing.

“Bayern want to keep him, but every player has his price, and they could consider a sale if someone comes in with €130m-€140m [£114.2m-£123m].”

Rodrygo

The Brazilian is said to have a ‘distant’ relationship with current Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso.

Having only started in three league matches this season, it seems inevitable that Rodrygo will be considering his options in January.

Man City were heavily linked with the 24-year-old over the summer, but the deal never ended up materialising.

With Liverpool seeking a replacement for Salah, they could throw their hat in the ring.

QUIZ: Can you name every Brazilian to play for Liverpool in the Premier League?

Vinicius Junior

While he plays on the opposite flank to Salah, Liverpool would be foolish to rule out this transfer.

The Brazilian has refused to sign a new contract with Real Madrid while his relationship with Alonso remains strained, opening the door for a potential move next summer.

At his best, the 25-year-old is one of the best players on the planet and is capable of replacing Salah’s output, albeit from the left-hand side.

Raphinha

Liverpool could look to take advantage of Barcelona’s fragile financial situation.

According to reports in Spain, the Reds have registered an interest in the Brazilian, although luring him away from Camp Nou won’t be easy.

The 28-year-old was one of the best players in Europe last season and was unlucky not to finish in the top three of the Ballon d’Or rankings.

Given his profile and previous Premier League experience, he could be the ideal Salah replacement for Liverpool.

READ NEXT: 5 interim managers who could save Liverpool’s season: Klopp, Thiago… Gerrard!?

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name Liverpool’s 25 highest goalscorers under Jurgen Klopp?