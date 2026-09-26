Manchester City have reportedly been found guilty of their 115 charges, but Pep Guardiola conveniently finds himself out of the spotlight after departing the club at the end of last season.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein dropped the colossal news yesterday that the club had been “found guilty on virtually all charges relating to breaches of Premier League financial regulations” but were expected to launch an appeal, which could see the process drag out longer.

We’ve compiled everything that Pep Guardiola ever said about the accusations Manchester City faced.

May 2019

Guardiola was furious when journalist Rob Harris asked him a question related to City’s Financial Fair Play accusations after Manchester City completed a domestic treble with a 6-0 thrashing of Watford in the FA Cup final.

Harris, working for the Associated Press at the time, directly asked Guardiola if he received an ‘off the books’ extra payment (similar to one that Roberto Mancini allegedly had) from his employers.

“Do you know the question you’re asking me?” he responded.

“Did I receive money for another situation, right now, today? Honestly, do you think I deserve to have this type of question, the day we won the treble, did I receive money? Are you accusing me of receiving money?”

He added: “I said yesterday, we are not guilty until it’s proven. This club makes a big step forward with the investment [we have made]. Can you do that without top players? No way. Money helps to buy the incredible players we have, yes.

“But [regarding the Uefa investigation] we wait, if we’re punished we accept it. But I listen to my chairman [Khaldoon al-Mubarak] and my CEO [Ferran Soriano], they give me the arguments for why we are under investigation and I trust them.

“They tell me we are fair and we absolutely follow the rules, I believe them. If the opponents and contenders think it’s just about the money, it is OK.”

"Are you accusing me?" Man City boss Pep Guardiola was left shocked by a question relating to Financial Fair Play after his side's #FACupFinal win over Watford. pic.twitter.com/Tu9uVV0vbK — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) May 19, 2019

February 2020

Guardiola backed his club after City were hit with a two-season Champions League ban and a €30million fine for breaching UEFA’s financial rules in February 2020.

“We cannot control; we support the club 100%, and what you have to do is play our games,” he told Sky Sports.

“(The players) are exceptional professionals. Hopefully (the fans) can help us here until the end of the season.

“It’s happened in the last seasons all the time, so we’ll just play our game.”

He reiterated the message in a press conference following a 2-0 victory over West Ham.

“The club believes it is unfair so we are going to appeal and we are going to wait. “I trust 100% what my club have said and what they have done, they have explained to me the reasons. We are going to fight, and we are optimistic that next season, if we qualify for the Champions League, we will be there.”

“Unless they sack me, which can happen, I will not leave.”

Guardiola’s strident defence was vindicated somewhat when the ruling was lifted by court of arbitration for sport a few months later, with City remaining an ever-present in UEFA’s top competition to this day.

July 2020

The CAS ruling was not without controversy. Jurgen Klopp said the decision was bad for football, while Jose Mourinho called it a disgrace.

“Liverpool, United and Arsenal are not comfortable being here. But we deserve to be here – we don’t have to ask permission to be there,” Guardiola said.

“We were damaged. The people say we cheated and were lying – and many times. The presumption of innocence wasn’t there.

“It would be nice [for the innuendo to stop] but I don’t think so. What happened in recent years, how many times people came to our club to whisper about us, I would love it to finish.

“If you do not agree, knock on the door and speak to our chairman and chief executive – don’t go whispering. We are going to do this – seven, eight clubs, doing this.”

“I cannot answer you because I don’t know,” Guardiola responded when asked why City did not do more to help the UEFA investigation.

“You are asking about something that the lawyers could explain better than me. But we did not do what they said.”

May 2022

“Every single word I said in all my press conferences, even if people don’t believe me, every word I said is because I truly, truly, truly believe it,” said Guardiola, not long after Der Spiegel published a bombshell report claiming the Premier League has been investigating the club for three years.

“Why defend the club and the people? Because I work with them.

“And when there are suspicions or people accuse something, I ask, ‘Tell me about that’.

“If they say ‘it is like this or like that’, okay I believe them, because I said to them, ‘If you lie to me, the day after I will not be here, I will be out and you will not be my friend anymore.'”

Guardiola then went full joker, citing the CAS ruling and stating he had not forgotten how City’s Premier League rivals had acted.

“What CAS said means a lot to all of us because, at the end, it breaks all the suspicion,” he added.

“I cannot forget it was nine teams in the Premier League wanted to sack Manchester City for the league, for the European competitions. They pushed, these nine teams, and I know who they are.”

February 2023

The big moment. The Premier League charged City with more than 100 breaches of its financial rules in February 2023.

“The club proved they were completely innocent,” responded Guardiola in his first press conference after the news.

“What’s happened since Monday is the same as what happened with UEFA. We have already been condemned.

“You have to understand that 19 teams in the Premier League are accusing us without us having the ability to defend.

“We are lucky we live in a marvellous country where everyone is innocent until proven guilty.

“We didn’t have this opportunity, we are already sentenced. I am fully convinced we will be [proven] innocent.”

“We have a good lawyer, not that UEFA had bad lawyers,” he added.

“And I think the Premier League, supported by 19 teams, are going to take good lawyers too, to defend their position.

“I would have loved to wait and to find out what happens but just in case we are not innocent we will accept what the judge and the Premier League decides.

“But if the same situation with UEFA happens and we are innocent, what happens to restore or pay back our damage?”

May 2023

Guardiola did not get his wish when he said he hoped the investigation would be concluded promptly…

“What I would like is if the Premier League and judges could make something as soon as possible,” he said.

“Then, if we have done something wrong, everybody will know it and, if we are like we believe as a club for many years, [done things] in the right way, then the people will stop talking about it.

“We would love it tomorrow. This afternoon better than tomorrow.

“Hopefully they are not so busy and the judges can see both sides and decide what is the best, because in the end I know fairly what we won we won on the pitch and we don’t have any doubts.

“Let’s go. Don’t wait two years. Why don’t we do it quicker? In 24 hours, sit down with lawyers present. Let’s have it as soon as possible for the benefit of everyone.”

The Catalan coach would spend another three full seasons at the Etihad and leave his post as manager before we got developments.

November 2023

“A good question,” Guardiola responded, when asked if City were found guilty and relegated as a result.

“I will answer when I have the sentence. You are questioning like we have been punished. And in the moment we are innocent until guilt is proved. I know the people want it. I know, I feel it. I will wait. Wait and see it and after the sentence has been done we will come here and explain it.

“But absolutely I will not consider my future [if] it depends on being here [Premier League] or being in League One. Absolutely. There is more chance to stay if we are in League One than if we were in the Champions League.”

“It’s two different cases. It’s not the same – honestly,” he added after news broke of Everton’s 10-point deduction for breaching financial rules.

“I spoke with my people – [they] said it is completely different.

“OK – [our] one is longer because it is more complicated because it’s 115 breaches. So wait.

“Then the lawyers from both sides present their cases in front of the judge and [we receive] the verdict.”

August 2024

“I am happy it starts soon and hopefully it finishes soon for the benefit of all of us,” Guardiola told reporters ahead of the 115 charges hearing finally getting underway.

“Especially for the club but for all the other Premier League clubs, like for all the people that don’t wait for the sentence.

“I wish from deep in my heart to go to the trial, the independent panel – and I say it again, independent panel – and as soon as possible release what happened, and we will accept like always we have done.”

READ: The Premier League net spend table since Man City’s 115 charges were announced

September 2024

“It starts soon and hopefully finishes soon,” Guardiola continued on the same tack.

“An independent panel will decide and I am looking forward to the decision.

“I’m happy it’s starting on Monday. I know there will be more rumours, new specialists about the sentences. We’re going to see. I know what people are looking forward to, what they expect, I know, what I read for many, many years.

“Everybody is innocent until guilt is proven. So we’ll see.

“It’s like everyone doesn’t expect us to be not just relegated, they want us to disappear off the face of the earth.”

November 2024

“I don’t enjoy it, I prefer not to be in that position, but once it’s there I love it,” said Guardiola as the case rumbled on.

“Because you believe in your club and the people there. I believe what they say to me and the reasons why. I said, ‘OK, let’s see.’ I cannot say [any more] yet because we’re awaiting the sentence in February or March – I don’t know when – but, at the same time, I like it.

“I read something about the situation and how we need to be relegated immediately. Seventy-five per cent of the clubs want it, because I know what they do behind the scenes,” Guardiola said. “But I don’t live with it. I live with the four defeats, what I have to do. There are lawyers on both sides. I don’t think about it.”

May 2026

Consistent until the end, Guardiola reiterated his trust in his employers after announcing his decision to step down as Manchester City manager, stepping away a year before his contract was due to expire.

“I trust them. I spoke with them and trust how they behave and how they did. What happened, happened.”

READ NEXT: 7 mad things we can’t believe have happened since Man City’s 115 charges



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