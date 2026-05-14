Marcus Rashford has won the LaLiga title with Barcelona, but uncertainty persists over where the Manchester United loanee will find himself next season.

Rashford joined Barcelona after being deemed surplus to requirements by Ruben Amorim and has since registered 14 goals and 14 assists in all competitions.

His loan deal with Barcelona includes an option to make the transfer permanent for €30m (£25.94m) if it is triggered by 15 June, and he has made it clear that he would like to remain at the club.

“I don’t know, I’m not a magician,” he said when asked about his future. “If I was, I’d stay, so we’ll see!

“I came here to win. I want to win as many things as I can and this is one more to add. This team is going to win so much in the future, too, so being part of that would be special.”

But Barcelona have well-documented financial issues and are reportedly trying to renegotiate, potentially to sign the winger next season on another loan deal.

United have shown little willingness to accept that offer, while they are also unlikely to reintegrate him into their squad for next season.

We’ve taken a look at five other clubs that Rashford could join in the summer transfer window.

Aston Villa

Alongside United and Barcelona, Aston Villa are the only other club Rashford has represented in his senior career.

The 28-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Villa Park and registered four goals and six assists in 17 appearances in all competitions.

His best performance came during the second half of Villa’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Paris Saint-Germain, where Unai Emery’s side won 3-2 on the night but lost 5-4 on aggregate.

A hamstring injury brought the loan spell to a premature end, and he watched from the sidelines as Villa lost in an FA Cup semi-final and missed out on a top-five finish in the Premier League.

While Emery was reportedly keen to extend his stay at Villa Park, the England international wanted a club that could offer him Champions League football.

“Just a message of thanks to everyone here at Villa for what has (injury aside) been an incredible few months for me,” Rashford said after his departure.

“It is a really special club and I appreciated the way Villa fans embraced me with open arms from 1st minute on the pitch.

“Manager, team, and coaching staff have all been brilliant. I know it is a huge disappointment not to have made the Champions League place which everyone worked so hard all season for but I know this club and team will come back stronger.”

Villa have improved this season and now look on course for a top-five finish, while they have also reached the Europa League final.

Recent reports suggest they want to bring Rashford back to Villa Park for a second spell, and Champions League qualification will help them finance a deal.

Arsenal

It’s hard to highlight a weak position in the Arsenal side, especially as they’re closing in on the Premier League title and in a Champions League final.

But there’s still an argument that they need to upgrade their left-wing options, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli currently the two recognised players in that position.

Trossard and Martinelli have scored just seven Premier League goals between them this season, and they have both been linked with moves away from the Emirates.

TEAMtalk has reported Arsenal’s interest in Rashford, with the reliable transfer media outlet suggesting that United would be willing to sell the 28-year-old to their Premier League rivals.

We’ve seen a few players move between United and Arsenal over the years, with Robin van Persie and Alexis Sanchez swapping north London for Manchester, while Danny Welbeck and Henrikh Mkhitaryan went in the other direction. It’s fair to file those under ‘mixed results’.

Napoli

Rashford has already shown that he’s willing to move out of his comfort zone to get the best out of his career, and a transfer to Napoli would make a lot of sense.

The Serie A side have a strong relationship with United due to their recent negotiations for Scott McTominay and Rasmus Hojlund, the latter of whom will join the club permanently when his loan comes to an end this summer.

McTominay and Hojlund both came in for lots of criticism at Old Trafford, but their fortunes have dramatically improved at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

The Scotland international was crowned the Serie A Player of the Year after winning the title in 2024-25, while Hojlund has netted 14 goals in all competitions this season.

If he followed in their footsteps and made the move, Rashford could have similar success as his raw pace would be a nightmare for Serie A defenders.

Napoli also look set to secure Champions League qualification, which would allow him to continue playing at the highest level.

Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are in the market for another winger and have reportedly opened talks with Newcastle over a move for Anthony Gordon.

While Gordon is willing to move to the Allianz Arena, Newcastle have set a £75million asking price and those demands could prove prohibitive.

The Bundesliga side may decide to look at cheaper alternatives, and they have recently been credited with interest in Rashford.

“He’s got great technique, a brilliant shooting technique, and a brilliant strike on him,” former Bayern midfielder Dietmar Hamann said when asked about Rashford. “He’s quick off the mark. He’s certainly a player, I think, if you want a player who plays pretty much every position up top.

“With Bayern Munich, I would have much preferred him, my choice, ahead of Anthony Gordon because, you know, with Gordon, I think he’s just too good to be a backup.

“But I think Rashford, who needs to or wants to rekindle his career in a way after bursting onto the scene at Manchester United, I think he’s a brilliant player, and for 25 or 30 million, I think Bayern could do an awful lot worse.”

A move to Bayern would see him link up with England teammate Harry Kane, and it also offers the closest thing to a guarantee of trophies.

Newcastle United

If Bayern Munich do pay the asking price for Gordon, Newcastle will be looking to sign a new left-sided winger in the summer.

Rashford would be a like-for-like replacement for the 25-year-old, as they are both renowned for their pace and directness.

He can also play through the middle and would represent a big upgrade on Yoane Wissa and Nick Woltemade, who have both endured difficult debut seasons at St. James’ Park.

A player-plus cash deal could potentially suit both clubs, with Michael Carrick’s side showing an interest in both Sandro Tonali and Lewis Hall.

But the Magpies would need to work hard to convince Rashford to make the switch, as they won’t be playing Champions League football next season.

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