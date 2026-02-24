Since taking charge of Manchester United in January, Michael Carrick has accumulated more points than any other Premier League side.

Of course, we’re only judging Carrick on a small sample size of matches, but the early signs have been very promising.

In total, the 44-year-old has taken charge of six league matches and he’s managed to win five and draw one, accumulating 16 points.

That’s an average of 2.66 points per game, which is the equivalent of 101 points over a full Premier League campaign.

During Carrick’s short tenure, the Red Devils also boast the third-best attacking record and second-best defensive record in the league.

After playing out a 1-1 draw with West Ham, United returned to winning ways on Monday night against Everton, with Benjamin Sesko scoring the decisive goal.

“We had the first four games and the first four wins in a row and some really good performances in there,” Carrick said after the match.

“I expected a period where we would have to find ourselves a little bit and get a result. We did it to a point at West Ham and we did it today.

“That spirit, sacrifice and willingness to work for each other as a team. The way we had to defend our box together at the end of the game. In the end, a clean sheet and massive win for us.”

Carrick has a good track record when it comes to making in-game changes, with his substitutes making the difference on more than one occasion.

During Carrick’s six league matches, four goals have been scored by substitutes coming off the bench, with Sesko being the latest example.

Amazingly, during Ruben Amorim’s entire tenure as United boss, only two substitutes ever scored for him across his 47 league matches.

United still have a long way to go before they are able to confirm a spot in the top four, but the early signs under Carrick have been promising.

Based on every club’s current PPG trajectories, it will likely take around 68 points to finish in the top four this season.

That means that United will need to pick up 20 points from their remaining 11 matches in order to keep pace with the sides around them.

Of course, there’s a chance that it could take a higher points tally to finish inside the top four, if one of the teams below United goes on an extended winning streak.

However, United fans will probably be feeling quite confident about their chances of qualifying for the Champions League next season and for good reason.

Since Carrick took over, here’s the breakdown of the Premier League table.

Note: to create this table, we’ve used our sister site Football365 and their brilliant Premier League Tables resource – a goldmine for creating and exploring custom tables.

READ NEXT: Man Utd youngster picks Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo in GOAT debate



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every Man Utd club captain of the Premier League era?

