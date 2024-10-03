Can you name every Man Utd club captain of the Premier League era?

Manchester United has traditionally been a club built on the foundation of strong leadership within its squad – but can you name every player to captain the side in the Premier League?

What we want you to do here is name every player to have been appointed club captain – not those who just wore the armband a couple of times – since the English top-flight was rebranded in 1992.

“He’s an inspirational leader, a lot of game understanding, a high standing in the team, he has a social connector, that’s why,” Erik ten Hag explained the reasoning behind appointing the latest club captain in 2023.

The first of them straddles the pre-and post-Premier League eras, but we’d be surprised if any United fans fail to name him. You’ve got 15 minutes to get him and the other 11. Full marks are definitely attainable if you put your mind to it.

If this gives you the taste for another quiz, why not try naming Manchester United’s top scorer from every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Sir Alex Ferguson’s 30 most-used players at Man Utd?