James Milner and Gareth Barry are the top two appearance-makers in the modern Premier League era, but football didn’t start in 1992.

They’re two modern-day icons, celebrated for their longevity, but neither of them feature in English football’s all-time appearance charts.

We’ve decided to dust off the history books and give a nod to some of the legendary footballers who have racked up many hundreds of appearances in the English footballing pyramid.

How many of the all-time top 30 appearance-makers from English league football can you name? This includes the top flight, but also the lower tiers of the Football League.

We’ve given you the total numbers of appearances and the years their career spanned as your clues.

