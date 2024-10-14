The top 10 dribblers in the Premier League in 2024-25: Kudus, Traore, Mainoo, Saka…

Players from Chelsea, Manchester United, Arsenal, Manchester City and West Ham are among those that feature among the top dribblers of the 2024-25 season so far.

Some say that dribbling is a dying art, but there are some high-profile stars at some of English football’s biggest clubs that provide a compelling counter-argument, dazzling audiences by repeatedly skinning opposition full-backs.

Here are the 10 players who have completed the most dribbles in the Premier League in 2024-25. Where two players are tied on successful dribblers, we’ve put them in order of the superior per-minute ratio.

10. Jadon Sancho – 12

Look who it is.

Sancho’s unique dribbling style was always one of his best attributes when breaking through at Borussia Dortmund, but we were always left with a sense that we never saw quite enough of it at Manchester United.

He’s tied with Mohamed Salah and Antoine Semenyo on 12 successful dribbles but sneaks into our top 10 by virtue of fewer minutes played as he gets eased into action on loan at Chelsea.

The early evidence is that he might just be finding his mojo again. He averages a successful dribble every 21 minutes in the Premier League this season, which is more often than any other player in this list. He’s also only notched five unsuccessful dribbles, so you can’t fault the efficiency.

9. Morgan Rogers – 14

Rogers showed promise after first arriving at Aston Villa from Middlesbrough last season, but the 22-year-old has made a blinding start to the 2024-25 campaign.

The 22-year-old immediately looks a key player for Unai Emery’s side, having produced a series of dynamic displays. An early shout for breakthrough star of the season and if he keeps this up we wouldn’t be surprised to see an England call-up.

8. Kobbie Maino0 – 14

Almost all of the players that make up this list are inevitably wide players and forwards.

Manchester United starlet Mainoo is an outlier, but no surprise – given his ability to wriggle out of tight spaces with the ball at his feet is arguably his most eye-catching attribute.

He looks after the ball, too. His 73% success rate of dribbles attempted is comfortably the best of any player on this list. Many of the others are under 50%.

7. Bukayo Saka – 14

We’re running out of superlatives for the Arsenal star, who might just be the best player in Europe right now.

Saka leads Europe’s major leagues for assists with seven, which is in large part thanks to his wicked dead-ball deliveries. But he’s also a menace when running at the opposition. The complete package.

READ NEXT: The Premier League ‘big six’ head-to-head table of 2024-25 so far: Man Utd dismal again…

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top 20 dribblers across Europe’s five major leagues last season?



6. Kaoru Mitoma – 15

Last season the Japan international struggled with injuries, but he looks back to his best for a Brighton side that look reinvigorated under new boss Fabian Hurzeler.

To be fair, Mitoma once wrote a university thesis on the art of dribbling – so we’d have expected him to feature somewhere.

5. Iliman Ndiaye – 15

Surprisingly enough, Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze is the only player in the Premier League this season to have notched more unsuccessful dribbles (26) than Everton attacker Ndiaye (24).

But Ndiaye also finds himself with more success than Eze and doesn’t at all appear perturbed by giving the ball away.

4. Jeremy Doku – 16

Like Mitoma, were this list a quiz Doku would be one of the first names we’d go for. There are few players around right now who love a dribble as much as Manchester City’s Belgian winger.

Doku attempts a dribble in the Premier League, either successful or unsuccessful, every nine minutes – which is comfortably more than anyone else that features here.

Pep Guardiola doesn’t appear entirely convinced, and Doku’s in and out of City’s starting XI, but if he played every minute of every game he’d surely be up there with the top dribblers in Europe, let alone England.

READ: 2024-25 Premier League Player of the Season Power Rankings: Van Dijk, Saka or Palmer at No.1?

3. Omari Hutchinson – 18

We’ve been keeping tabs on Hutchinson ever since he made waves as a “futsal king” in the youth ranks at Arsenal.

So we’re particularly satisfied to see the 20-year-old living up to that promise at Ipswich Town, having signed for the club permanently after helping them get promoted whilst on loan from Chelsea last term.

Ipswich remain winless after seven games, but in Hutchinson they possess one of the Premier League’s most talented youngsters.

2. Adama Traore – 21

It’s trite to say – given it’s been true and obvious for about a decade now – but god, imagine if Traore had end product.

You’ll see no better evidence of his recent display against Manchester City, in which the champions couldn’t cope with his direct dribbling style – but ultimately were let off the hook by his failure to finish.

Either way, as neutrals, we can’t look away. Traore only started one league match for Fulham last term, but it’s nice to see him featuring regularly once again. The Premier League is infinitely more fun with him terrorising defenders.

1. Mohammed Kudus – 23

Who else but–?

Last season the West Ham forward topped Europe’s five major leagues for total successful dribbles by an outrageous distance.

Even in an underperforming Hammers side, Kudus remains up there. By this point we’re used to the Ghanaian making mincemeat of the opposition – he makes it look routine.