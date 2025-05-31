PSG have won the Champions League for the first time in their history after a thumping 5-0 win over Inter Milan in the 2025 final.

The Ligue 1 champions travelled to Munich as warm favourites, having beaten four Premier League teams en route to the showpiece.

And Luis Enrique’s team tore into their Italian opponents with the relish of a recently released hostage attacking a bargain bucket.

Achraf Hakimi, who used to play for Inter, opened the scoring after 12 minutes following a clever pull-back for Desire Doue.

And it was Doue who doubled PSG’s lead soon after, thrashing his shot home via a deflection of Federico Dimarco.

Enrique’s men didn’t let up after the break, with Doue adding his second goal before Khvicha Kvaratskhelia made it four with a cute finish.

There was enough time for the teenage Senny Mayulu to get in on the act, smashing home PSG’s fifth and celebrating with sheer delight.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? PSG’s XI that lost the 2020 Champions League final



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name the top scorer from every Champions League season?



– The average age of PSG’s starting lineup (25 years and 96 days) is five years & 146 days younger than Inter’s (30 years and 242 days), the biggest ever age gap between two starting XIs in a Champions League final.

– Achraf Hakimi became the only defender to be directly involved in more than 20 Champions League goals since he made his debut in the competition in 2017.

– For the first time, a team conceded two goals in the first 20 minutes of a Champions League final. Inter’s defence were left with twisted blood trying to stop PSG.

– At 19 years and 362 days old, Desire Doue is the youngest ever player to both score and assist in a Champions League final.

– Only Patrick Kluivert (Ajax, 1995) and Carlos Alberto (Porto, 2004) were younger than Doue when they scored in a Champions League final.

– The young Frenchman is also the first player to be involved in 3+ goals in a Champions League final.

– On record (since 2003-04) only Bayern Munich in 2012 (16) recorded more shots in the first half of a Champions League final than PSG’s 13.

– While their five shots on target was the joint-most along with Borussia Dortmund in 2013 and Liverpool in 2022, underlining their dominance.

– This was the biggest margin of victory in a European Cup or Champions League final, beating the four-goal margins of 1974, 1989 and 1994.

– Luis Enrique becomes only the second manager to win a treble, including the Champions League, with two clubs. The other was Pep Guardiola.

– He also joins Carlo Ancelotti, Ottmar Hitzfeld, Jupp Heynckes, Jose Mourinho and Pep Guardiola having won the Champions League with two different sides.

– PSG have become the first French club to win a treble of league, cup and European Cup.

– Kvaratskhelia is the first ever Georgian to score in a Champions League final. He also received a Serie A winners’ medal despite leaving Napoli for Paris in January.