The Etihad Stadium has proven to be somewhat of a bogey ground for Arsenal over the years as they haven’t won away at Manchester City in 11 years.

Their 2-0 triumph back in January 2015 remains to be their last win at that ground. With the Premier League title now on the line, the stakes have never been higher between these two clubs and the Gunners will be looking to end their Etihad hoodoo this season.

We couldn’t help but look back at the last Arsenal XI which delivered all three points away at City and have a look into what they are all doing now.

GK: David Ospina

After a handful of errors from Wojciech Szczesny, Ospina took his place as Arsenal’s number one for the second half of the 2014-15 season. The Colombian goalkeeper justified his spot, keeping eight clean sheets in 18 matches.

However, his stint as the Gunners’ number one didn’t last long as Petr Cech arrived the following summer and took his place. After spending a couple more years warming the bench at the Emirates, Ospina moved on to Napoli after a successful loan spell in 2018.

These days, the 37-year-old is kicking it back in Colombia with Atletico Nacional and is expected to play for his country at this summer’s World Cup.

RB: Hector Bellerin

Arsenal fans will always have time for Bellerin, whose accent is a perfect blend of cockney and Catalan. He featured in over 200 games for the Gunners and won six trophies during his spell with the club.

After leaving North London on loan for Real Betis, he spent a short stint with boyhood club Barcelona before moving on to Sporting CP in January 2023.

He’s now back in Betis, though, and loving life once again.

CB: Per Mertesacker

The towering German defender remains a popular player in North London to this day. After hanging up his boots in 2018, he has been the manager of the Arsenal Academy – although Mertesacker will leave this role at the end of the current season.

His outstanding performance in the 2017 FA Cup final against Chelsea will live long in the memory.

CB: Laurent Koscielny

The way he left Arsenal left a sour taste in many fans’ mouths, but there’s no denying how good Koscielny was at his best. He burnt his bridges with the club after a controversial announcement video when signing for Bordeaux in 2019.

Koscielny ultimately finished his career with the French club, announcing his retirement from football in March 2023. He is now the sporting director of Lorient.

Despite his controversial exit from Arsenal, he was one hell of a player.

LB: Nacho Monreal

A true cult hero at the Emirates, Monreal was well worth the £8.5 million Arsenal spent on him back in 2013. After seven years in England, the Spanish full-back returned to Spain and played out his final years with Real Sociedad.

CDM: Francis Coquelin

Arsenal seemed reluctant to invest in a holding midfielder around this time and so a fresh-faced Coquelin was often given the responsibility in the middle.

To be fair to the French midfielder, he made quite an impact when he was recalled to the first team around 2015.

He fell out of favour a couple of years later and forged a new career in La Liga with Valencia and Villarreal.

Aged 24, Coquellin is now back in his native France with Nantes.

RM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (Tomas Rosicky, ’66)

Oxlade-Chamberlain was one of Arsenal’s brightest prospects back in 2015, as he was already an established England international.

Under Wenger, the midfielder was regularly tasked with playing as a wing-back which ultimately led to his decision to leave the club in 2017 for a £35million fee.

“I just didn’t believe I was going to be able to play where I wanted to play and that was it,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told talkSPORT.

“Me winning the Champions League was obviously a dream come true and a massive bonus but I didn’t feel like ‘Ah, I told you so’ [at Arsenal].”

Injuries have hampered the midfielder over the years, who is now playing his trade at Celtic, and have probably stopped him from reaching his full potential. The same can arguably be said about Rosicky.

Technically, Rosicky had just about everything. He finished his career in 2017 with Sparta Prague and became a Sports Director at the club soon after hanging up his boots. He was some player.

CM: Aaron Ramsey (Mathieu Flamini, 84′)

The Welsh midfielder scored plenty of clutch goals for the Gunners throughout the years and the side definitely lost his presence when he departed in 2019.

While at Juventus, he was making a reported £400,000 a week after joining on a free transfer. He only spent two full seasons with the Italian club before spending a short loan spell with Rangers. A season in Ligue 1 with Nice preceded a second return to Cardiff and a surreal spell in Mexico. Ramsey retired in April 2026.

Flamini hung up his boots in 2019 after a short spell with Getafe. His post-footballing career has been committed to his several businesses and fighting climate change.

According to some sources, the Frenchman is now worth £10billion, but he has dismissed those claims.

CM: Santi Cazorla

The diminutive Spanish magician had every trick in the book. No matter who you support, watching Cazorla is always bound to bring a smile to your face.

His final years in North London were hampered by injuries, but he managed to have two relatively injury-free years with Villarreal, where he racked up 86 appearances in two seasons.

These days you can find him doing the business for Real Oviedo, following a short spell in the Stars League playing for Al Sadd.

LM: Alexis Sanchez (Kieran Gibbs, 84′)



Before the Chilean winger went anywhere near a piano, he was adored in North London. Often dragging Arsenal through games on his own, Sanchez was always on hand to deliver.

His post-Arsenal career has quite had the same flourish, but he has shown glimpses of his old self at Marseille, Inter and now Sevilla.

After spending four years with West Brom, Gibbs jetted off to the United States to join Inter Miami in 2021. He mutually agreed to terminate his deal with the club in February 2024 and joined the club’s broadcasting team.

ST: Olivier Giroud

Giroud has cemented his legacy as one of France’s greatest ever forwards. We almost became accustomed to the Puskas-worthy goals he scored each season.

The French forward added the Serie A title to his trophy collection with AC Milan and he went on to play a key role in them reaching the Champions League semi-final.

He is now at Lille, still going at the age of 39.

READ NEXT: Where are they now? Arsenal’s 8 wonderkids from FM 2013

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player to appear for Arsenal under Mikel Arteta?