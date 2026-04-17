Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has joined some legendary footballers, including Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, in notching 50 club goals in a single campaign.

It’s a rare feat, though a couple of legendary goalscorers in particular managed it routinely during their prime.

Here are the six players with a 50+ goal season (all competitions) from clubs in Europe’s top five leagues in the 21st century.

Harry Kane – Bayern Munich – 2025-26

The England captain scored his 50th goal of the 2025-26 for Bayern Munich in their 4-3 victory over Real Madrid.

He scored in both legs and has undoubtedly been their star man as they chase down the treble.

Kane reached the milestone in just his 42nd appearance of the season. Only a certain Lionel Messi (40 appearances for Barcelona in 2012-13) has reached that milestone in fewer appearances. Remarkably, Messi ended that season on 73 goals. Imagine Kane going and scoring another 23 from this point on.

Erling Haaland – Man City – 2022-23

The only Premier League player on this list.

Haaland scored 52 goals in his debut at Manchester City, firing them to the treble with 36 goals in the league (a record) and a further 16 in the cup competitions. It’s a tally he hasn’t got close to since.

Arguably the best season any centre-forward has had in English football history. It surely would’ve been enough for him to lift the Ballon d’Or in any year that didn’t feature Messi’s outrageous World Cup exploits out in Qatar.

Luis Suarez – Barcelona – 2015-16

Suarez was unbelievable as Liverpool narrowly missed out on the Premier League title in 2013-14, but all 31 of his goals that year were in the league. They exited both cups early and weren’t in Europe.

The Uruguayan arguably took his game to new heights after leaving for Barcelona, peaking in 2015-16 with 59 goals across all competitions. He claimed the European Golden Shoe and broke up Messi and Ronaldo’s Pichichi duopoly, having scored 40 in La Liga.

Robert Lewandowski – Bayern Munich – 2019-20 & 2021-22

Lewandowski had won countless titles and scored hundreds of goals before taking his game to new levels in his thirties.

The striker was Bayern’s talisman when they won their second treble in 2019-20, a season in which he struck a career-best 55 goals in all competitions.

The following season, he broke Gerd Muller’s longstanding single-season record by notching 41 in the Bundesliga, but surprisingly enough he didn’t quite manage 50 in all comps that year.

He was back at it in his final season at Bayern, though, waving goodbye with an eighth successive league title and 50 goals in all competitions. 153 goals over three seasons is some peak.

Cristiano Ronaldo – Real Madrid – 6 seasons

2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15, 2015-16

After becoming Real Madrid’s all-time record signing in the summer of 2009, Ronaldo scored a respectable 33 goals in all competitions in a disappointingly trophyless campaign marred by injuries.

Following that debut season, he never looked back, notching 50 or more goals in six successive seasons, peaking with 61 in 2014-15.

His numbers dipped into the forties in his final two seasons in the Spanish capital, but that was reflective of reduced appearances and minutes.

Zinedine Zidane’s strategy of resting and rotating worked perfectly, with Ronaldo at his sharpest in the big Champions League knockout nights, and lifting the trophy in each of those years. Even an individual as goal-hungry as Ronaldo must admit that was a worthy trade-off.

Lionel Messi – Barcelona – 6 seasons

2010-11, 2011-12, 2012-13, 2014-15, 2016-17, 2018-19

“I have no doubt that he [Messi] makes me a better player and that I make him a better player,” Ronaldo said back in 2019.

There’s probably something in that, when you look at their peak numbers.

Messi scored over 50 goals in six seasons, five of them while directly up against Ronaldo’s Real Madrid in the 2010s.

Seventy-three goals in 2011-12, in particular, is a number that still blows our minds. Every chance that’ll never be surpassed.

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