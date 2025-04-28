Can you name Atletico Madrid’s 15 highest goalscorers under Diego Simeone?

Diego Simeone has transformed Atletico Madrid in his own image during his 13-and-a-half years in charge – but can you name his top 15 goalscorers?

Simeone joined the La Liga club in December 2011 and has constantly been a thorn in the sides of Barcelona and Real Madrid, winning two La Liga titles in 2014 and 2021.

He’s also overseen the move from the Vicente Calderon to the Metropolitano and taken Atleti to two Champions League finals – making himself a legend for the red and white half of Madrid.

We’d like you to name Simeone’s 15 top goalscorers at Atleti and you’ve got 10 minutes to do so. We’ve given you the number of goals and an asterisk denotes that the player is still at the club today.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, have a go at naming every player Atletico Madrid have signed from the Premier League?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every club to win a title in Europe’s major leagues since 1990?