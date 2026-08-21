Fifteen different players have worn No.9 for Chelsea since squad numbers were introduced in 1993 – but how many of them can you name?

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name every player to have worn the number at Stamford Bridge since squad numbers were introduced for the 1992-93 top-flight season.

If this makes you want to try another quiz, have a go at naming Chelsea’s top Premier League goalscorer for every initial of the alphabet.

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Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Chelsea’s top 35 Premier League appearance makers?