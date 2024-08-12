Can you name all 11 clubs Mario Balotelli has played for in his career?

Since making his professional debut in Italy’s Serie C in 2006, Mario Balotelli has attracted attention wherever he’s gone during his career, be it for his exceptional ability or his eccentric behaviour.

The question is – how well can you remember his career to date? Balotelli has turned out in five countries for 11 different clubs across 13 different spells.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name them all, with only the years in which they represented each club as your clue. Our score to beat is 7/11.

“Every big game he plays very well,” said the manager of a certain English club all the way back in 2012.

“His problem is concentration. But I work with him every day. I don’t speak with him every day because otherwise I would need a psychiatrist, but I speak with him because I don’t want him to lose his quality.

“Mario can be one of the top players in Europe. I don’t want him to lose his talent.”

