Can you name every Chelsea player to score vs. Tottenham in PL since 2000?

Chelsea and Tottenham share one of the most heated rivalries in Premier League history, but can you name every Chelsea player to score in the fixture since 2000-01?

We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 47 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have 15 minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

If this puts you in the mood for another Chelsea-themed challenge, why not try naming every player to score 20 or more Premier League goals for the Blues?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to make one Premier League appearance for Chelsea?