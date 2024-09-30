Can you name every Man Utd player to be sent off in the Premier League?

Manchester United have received 73 red cards during the Premier League era – but can you name every United player to be dismissed during a league match since 1992?

We’ve given you 15 minutes and both the position and the number of red cards (either a straight red or two yellows) each player received – but those are your only clues.

