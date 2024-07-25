Can you name every player to score 10+ Premier League goals in 2001-02?

Twenty-five players scored 10 or more Premier League goals in 2001-02 – but how many of them can you remember?

The 2001-02 Premier League season was one to remember as Arsenal were crowned champions with 87 points. Unsurprisingly, it was a Gunners player who won the Golden Boot that year.

Arsene Wenger’s side scored a total of 79 goals, which made them the second-highest-scoring side that year, only behind Manchester United.

United had four players during this season who scored more than 10 league goals, but they ultimately finished 10 points behind Arsenal in third place.

The likes of Liverpool, Newcastle, Chelsea and Tottenham are also represented well on this list as they each had players to score over 10 goals this season.

We’ve given you 10 minutes and have listed the club(s) each player featured for and the number of goals they scored as clues.

