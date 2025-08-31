Some brilliant footballers have adorned the iconic no.10 for Arsenal in the Premier League era.

But can you name every player to have worn the famed shirt since the Premier League introduced official squad numbers in 1993?

It’s been confirmed that one of their high-profile summer signings will take the No.10 in 2025-26.

You’ve got five minutes to name each and every one of them and the only clues you’re getting are the years in which they wore the No.10 shirt for the Gunners.

If you want another challenge after this, why not try and name Arsenal’s top goalscorer for every Premier League season?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

