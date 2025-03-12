Can you name every team Real Madrid have played in Europe since 2000?

Real Madrid are the most successful club in Champions League history – but can you name every club they’ve faced in European competition since 2000?

We’ve given you 20 minutes to complete this bumper quiz, including both the country of their European opponents and the years they faced them.

We’re sure you’ll get most, if not all, of the European giants Madrid have faced but some of the more obscure sides from lesser footballing nations will really get you thinking. Only die-hard fans are getting close to full marks on this one.

If this gets you ready for another challenge, then why not try naming every player to play for both Real and Barcelona since 1990?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

In the meantime, good luck with this one, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name Real Madrid’s 25 most expensive sales in history?