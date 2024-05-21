Can you name Liverpool’s top scorer from every Premier League season?

Liverpool have been blessed with some of the Premier League’s best goalscorers – but can you name their top goalscorer from every league campaign since the competition’s inception in 1992?

The Reds are one of the biggest clubs in world football but they endured something of a fallow period during the 1990s while hated rivals Manchester United hoovered up silverware.

And, despite Rafa Benitez guiding the side to the Champions League trophy in 2005, Liverpool rarely challenged for the title as Arsenal and Chelsea emerged as United’s closest challengers.

All that changed with Jurgen Klopp’s arrival in 2015. After years of watching promising seasons disintegrate to dust the following year, Klopp has built an immensely successful side and won the Premier League in 2020.

And the Reds came within minutes of winning the league again in 2022, only for Manchester City to score three goals in five minutes to take the crown instead.

Whether Liverpool have been successful or not, they’ve always seemed to have world-class goalscorers in their side. And we’re asking you to name their top goalscorer from every Premier League season.

We’re giving you 10 minutes to name them all, with only the number of goals given as a clue. We’re talking league goals only here. And there are two seasons in which the Reds had joint top goalscorers. Our score to beat for this one is 32/34.

If you’re after another challenge after this one, why not try naming every player Jurgen Klopp signed for Liverpool?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every player to wear No.9 for Liverpool in the Prem?