England‘s last appearance in the World Cup third-place play-off was a distinctly unmemorable 2-0 loss to Belgium in 2018 – but do you recall the starting XI?

After losing to Croatia in the semis, England made several changes for the play-off in Saint Petersburg, but were soundly beaten by goals from Thomas Meunier and Eden Hazard.

We’re asking you to name the XI Gareth Southgate picked for the match, lining up in 5-3-2 formation.

And, once you’ve completed this quiz, why not try and name every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every England player to score a World Cup knockout goal?

