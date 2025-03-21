Can you name every team England have played in World Cup qualifying?

While England’s records at World Cups over the years has been (in)famously mixed, the Three Lions tend to breeze through qualifying. The question is – can you name every national team the Three Lions have ever faced in a World Cup qualifier?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here in this bumper England challenge. There are a total of 37 different nations, and we’ve included all the nations that Thomas Tuchel’s side have been drawn against in qualifying for the 2026 World Cup – whether or not England have played them before.

We’ve given you 15 minutes to complete this quiz and your clue is the World Cup(s) the qualifiers were for.

The answers range from some of European football’s biggest international powerhouse to the minnows that routinely get tonked and tend to make up the numbers.

Once you’ve completed this quiz, have a go at naming every player to score 20 goals or more for England?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name every over 30 player to make their England debut since 2000?

