Former Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United stars feature in this incredible XI of free agents available to sign right now.

While the January transfer window won’t open for a couple more months, clubs can still sign players on the free agent market whenever they choose.

Given the level of talent of some of these stars, we’d be astonished if they aren’t picked up sooner rather than later.

Here’s an amazing XI, compiled of players who are currently without a club.

GK: Rui Patricio

The former Wolves goalkeeper has been without a club since the summer.

After spending last year with Atalanta, he signed a short-term deal with UAE side Al Ain for the Club World Cup.

He’s since been linked with a return to Serie A, but as of writing, is currently on the free agent market.

RB: Takehiro Tomiyasu

Still recovering from a knee injury, Tomiyasu is biding his time before committing to a new club.

The Japanese international racked up 84 appearances for Arsenal during his four years at the club, but injuries hampered his final year with the Gunners.

Aged 27, he’ll be desperate to regain fitness and find a new club as soon as possible.

CB: Jason Denayer

The Belgium international most recently played for Saudi side Al Fateh, but has been without a club since January.

Since then, he’s been linked with a handful of clubs, but that’s not materialised into a contract offer.

CB: Craig Dawson

The 35-year-old has been without a club since being let go by Wolves over the summer.

Wrexham were linked with the experienced defender over the summer, but they ultimately opted to go for different targets.

LB: Sergio Reguilon

Of the players on this list who find themselves as a free agent, Reguilon is arguably the most surprising.

He’s 28 years old, has been linked with numerous clubs over the past few months, but is yet to commit his future to any side.

A handful of Premier League clubs have been keeping tabs on him and he’s also attracted interest from MLS side Inter Miami.

CM: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Oxlade-Chamberlain mutually terminated his contract with Besiktas over the summer and has since been training with the Arsenal U21s.

“Yes (there have been offers), but to be fair, most of them have been Europe, away from home,” Oxlade-Chamberlain told the Fozcast podcast.

“For me, I did two years away, which I found difficult on a family level. I was going 6-8 weeks without seeing my son and my missus.

“Mum and dad didn’t even get a look in because if I came back for a day or two, it would be seeing them [his son and fiancee].

“That was difficult, and I knew that I didn’t want to do that again – I wanted to be back in England. It’s just waiting for the right thing to pop up back here, that makes sense for my family.

“I’ve had offers, and I’ve had to say no to them because they weren’t right for me and for us. It’s about waiting for the right project, something I can be excited about, to go into and hit the ground running.”

CM: Miralem Pjanic

Once considered one of the best midfielders in Europe, Pjanic now finds himself without a club.

The 35-year-old most recently played for CSKA Moscow, but left the club in June after one season with them.

RM: Dele Alli

Following a short stint with Como, the 29-year-old currently finds himself without a club.

A handful of Championship clubs have been linked with the attacking midfielder, including the likes of Wrexham, Birmingham and West Brom, but he’s yet to commit himself to any club.

CAM: Dimitri Payet

While the Frenchman is now 38 and in the twilight years of his career, we’re certain that he could still whip in a set-piece with deadly precision.

He most recently played for Brazilian side Vasco da Gama and is currently recovering from a knee injury.

LM: Lorenzo Insigne

The diminutive Italian has been without a club since leaving MLS side Toronto FC in July.

A move to Lazio has been rumoured of late, which would see him link up with former Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri. Watch this space.

ST: Paco Alcacer

With the number of clubs in the market for a striker right now, we’d be amazed if Alcacer isn’t picked up before January.

The 32-year-old has recently been playing in the Middle East, having had stints with Sharjah and Emirates.

We wouldn’t be surprised if a return to Europe is on the cards in the near future.

