Cristiano Ronaldo has played alongside hundreds of footballers in his legendary career, with some particularly iconic players at Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. But can you name these 10 team-mates from their career path alone?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here in the latest edition of our famous Wikipedia footballer quiz.

You know the deal by now; below you’ll find 10 screencaps of a footballer’s Wikipedia career path section. Your task is to tell us which player it is.

Just the surname will suffice, if applicable. This week’s theme is that they all shared the pitch with CR7 himself.

We’ve collated team-mates from across Ronaldo’s career, from his humble beginnings at Sporting to winding down at Al Nassr and three giants of European football in between.

We’ve also included some of his international team-mates, so have a think about their nationality if they don’t overlap with Ronaldo in the club game.

Some of these are pretty easy, but others might have you scratching your head. Our score to beat for this one is 8/10.

If you’re after another challenge following this one, why not try our last Wikipedia quiz on Lionel Messi’s team-mates? Or alternatively, have a go at our Ultimate Cristiano Ronaldo Quiz?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: Can you name the 25 players who have made the most appearances alongside Cristiano Ronaldo?

