Scoring a hat-trick on the biggest stage in football is a feat reserved for a select few – but can you name every player to have netted three goals in a single World Cup match since 1966?

Some of football’s greatest names feature on this list, but you’ll need a strong knowledge of World Cup history to complete it from start to finish. A couple of these will completely throw you.

We’ve given you 15 minutes, the World Cup in which each hat-trick was scored and the match in which it was scored (with the scorer’s team written in capitals).

If this puts you in the mood for another challenge, why not try name every World Cup-winning manager since 1966?

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.

NEXT QUIZ: The Ultimate World Cup Quiz: 30 questions on football’s greatest, most historic competition

