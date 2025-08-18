Real Madrid will kick off the their La Liga campaign at home to Osasuna on Tuesday evening – but how will Xabi Alonso’s side line up?

Alonso’s plans have been impacted by their Club World Cup participation and several injury concerns, including Jude Bellingham, Eduardo Camavinga and Ferland Mendy alongside the suspension of Antonio Rudiger.

But Madrid’s predicted XI to face Osasuna still boasts enviable talent and depth, lining up in a 4-3-3 formation.

GK: Thibaut Courtois

Courtois has played nearly 300 times for Real Madrid, keeping over 100 clean sheets since his move from Chelsea in 2018.

Alonso could not ask for a much better goalkeeper to have between the sticks, and at 33, the Belgian remains Madrid’s first-choice goalkeeper.

RB: Trent Alexander-Arnold

After making a controversial move from Liverpool at the start of the summer, Alexander-Arnold played in the Club World Cup and helped Madrid reach the semi-finals.

The England international is expected to make his La Liga debut against Osasuna, with scrutiny likely to focus on both his defensive capabilities and passing prowess.

It won’t be easy to dislodge the long-serving Dani Carvajal, but Alexander-Arnold has Alonso’s backing, according to reports in Spain, due to his “quality, vision and offensive contribution”.

CB: Dean Huijsen

Signed from Bournemouth for £50million back in June, Huijsen will slot straight into Madrid’s defence.

As comfortable on his left foot as he is with his right, the 20-year-old will likely be paired with an experienced defender to ensure his transition from the South Coast to the Spanish capital is as seamless as possible.

The promise Huijsen has shown in his short career to date will massively excite Madridistas, with his reading of the game and ability to transition defence into attack making him a great addition to the side.

CB: Eder Militao

Militao was out between November and May with a cruciate ligament injury. But in 2023-24, the right-footed centre-back played 48 games in all competitions.

He was a crucial member of Madrid’s last La Liga title-winning side, and Alonso will believe that can be the case again.

At 27, he is entering his peak years and has already shown himself to be a phenomenal defender in Madrid colours.

LB: Alvaro Carreras

Alonso decided that the left-back options at the Bernabeu were not cutting it, and moved swiftly to sign Benfica’s Carreras.

The 22-year-old jumped at the chance to sign for Madrid, with Manchester United choosing not to activate the buy-back clause for their former defender.

United believed Carreras wasn’t ready for the first-team, a stance that the left-back criticised in The Athletic in December 2023.

“What message did United give me? That I should go out on loan, that Ten Hag didn’t count on me, that I should continue to gain experience, rhythm, and we’ll see what happens in the future,” he said.

“But it’s clear that football doesn’t end at any club and that you have to keep working.”

CM: Arda Guler

During the last two seasons, Guler has had to make do with limited opportunities, as he was only handed starts in the final stages of the season or less decisive matches.

But the midfielder is blessed with talent, starring at Euro 2024 with Turkey, and started five of Madrid’s six Club World Cup matches this summer.

The transition into a new deeper role in midfield has also proven to be critical, allowing Guler to fully display his range of skills in support of Mbappe, Vinicius and the rest.

Through the summer, the youngster has also undergone a significant physical transformation, gaining the physical presence needed to endure the intensity of elite football.

Expect him to be a favourite of Alonso this year.

CM: Aurelien Tchouameni

According to a recent report in AS, Alonso now sees Tchouameni to be indispensable in his plans and thus a guaranteed starter in Madrid’s lineup.

Alonso reportedly trusts the midfielder so much that he’s given him a free hand to decide when to play in midfield and when to drop back into a central defensive role.

In a system that’s so brutally attacking and pressing, defensive stability on the counter is of paramount importance.

In that context, Tchouameni’s decision-making becomes game-changing and the manager’s trust in him speaks volumes about his quality.

CM: Federico Valverde

Valverde can play in several positions and will likely start further forward against Osasuna in the absence of Jude Bellingham.

Of his nine goals and eight assists in 2024-25, 11 goal contributions came from midfield.

Wherever he plays, though, the likelihood is that Valverde will be a guaranteed starter for Madrid, especially as he’s shaken off a diagnosis of lumbosciatica in May.

RW: Brahim Diaz

With Rodrygo likely to be sidelined due to intense transfer speculation, Brahim is in line to start Madrid’s first game of the new campaign.

The Morocco international didn’t play much at the Club World Cup, but has performed well in training and is a brilliant attacker on his day.

Franco Mastantuono is also in line to make his debut after officially completing a move from River Plate, but the Argentina international is likely to be used off the bench.

LW: Vinicius Junior

One of the most prodigiously talented players in the world, one of Alonso’s most important tasks will be getting the best out of Vinicius.

It seems likely that he could share the front line with fellow superstar Kylian Mbappe, with both players’ abilities to drift wide and drag defenders with them surely helping to create space for the other, and more options behind them.

Whatever the solution, Vinicius will be looking to redeem himself following an underwhelming 2024-25 campaign.

ST: Kylian Mbappe

Perhaps the best player Madrid have got when he’s on form, Mbappe will play the vast majority of games, and his contributions will be an important factor in his side’s success.

In his first season in La Liga, Mbappe scored 31 goals and won the European Golden Show, despite Madrid’s failure to win a major trophy.

The France international will be expected to sustain his goalscoring form in 2025-26, while firing the club to silverware come the end of the season.

