Alexander Isak is one of the best strikers on the planet, but his current contract at Newcastle doesn’t reflect his current ability.

The Swedish international is trying his best to force a move to Liverpool, but Newcastle aren’t willing to sell him at this stage of the transfer window.

Isak is still under contract until 2028 and according to Capology, his current deal is worth £120,000 per week.

We’ve looked around Europe and have found eight forwards that we can’t believe are currently making more money than the Newcastle star.

Christopher Nkunku

Over the past two seasons, Isak has scored 44 Premier League goals, which dwarfs Nkunku’s tally of six.

Despite being deemed surplus to requirements at Chelsea, the French forward is still on a lucrative contract from when he initially joined the club in 2023.

He’s currently earning £195,000 per week at Samford Bridge, which is £75,000 more than Isak is making at Newcastle.

Federico Chiesa

Chiesa’s last-gasp winner against Bournemouth was probably his best moment in a Liverpool shirt to date.

Last season, the 27-year-old struggled to establish himself in Liverpool’s squad and missed a large chunk of the season through injury.

Despite only making three starts for the club across all competitions since he joined, the Italian winger is still being paid handsomely.

As per Capology, he’s being paid £150,000 per week, which is £30,000 more than Isak is earning.

Gabriel Jesus

With the Brazilian becoming increasingly injury-prone, Arsenal made a splash to sign Viktor Gyokeres this summer as his replacement.

Jesus is currently recovering from an ACL injury that he sustained back in January during an FA Cup clash with Manchester United.

Despite having high expectations upon signing, Jesus hasn’t really lived up to the hype in an Arsenal shirt, having only scored 18 league goals across the last three seasons.

In comparison, Isak has scored 54 league goals over the last three years, but is currently making £145,000 less per week than Jesus, who is on £265,000 a week at Arsenal.

Donyell Malen

The Dutch forward has looked useful enough when given an opportunity by Unai Emery, but is he worth more than Isak? We don’t think so.

After arriving from Borussia Dortmund in January, Villa handed the 26-year-old a long-term contract worth £140,000 per week.

Benjamin Sesko

It remains to be seen whether United’s new number nine will do the business in the Premier League, but what can be confirmed is that he’s already earning more than Isak.

After joining from RB Leipzig, the 22-year-old has been given a deal worth £160,000 per week at United.

Ferran Torres

In fairness to Torres, he had an excellent season in 2024-25 as he perfected the super-sub role under Hansi Flick.

However, we’re still not convinced that he should be earning more than Isak, who scored 2.3x the amount of league goals last season.

On his existing deal at Barcelona, the Spaniard is currently taking home around £166,000 per week.

Randal Kolo Muani

PSG splashed around £65million on the French forward back in 2023, but he’s struggled to live up to the hype in Paris.

After struggling for consistent minutes, he spent the second half of last season on loan with Juventus, where his form did pick up.

The Italian side are currently in negotiations with PSG over a permanent transfer, which would seemingly suit all parties.

As per his current contract at PSG, he’s making £150,000 per week – £30,000 more than Isak is taking home.

Kai Havertz

Over the past two seasons, Havertz has scored 22 league goals for Arsenal and is taking home a mouthwatering weekly salary of £280,000.

In comparison, Isak has scored 44 goals (double the amount of Havertz) but is only earning a fraction of his wage at £120,000 per week.

