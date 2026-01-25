Lamine Yamal has now produced 100 career goals and assists, but did he reach that tally in fewer games than Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? We’ve crunched the numbers.

Yamal’s 100th goal contribution came against Real Oviedo, during Barcelona’s routine 3-0 triumph.

The teenager scored Barcelona’s third goal of the game with a superbly taken acrobatic strike from just inside the box.

It now means that Yamal has produced 82 goal contributions for Barcelona in 132 appearances, as well as racking up 18 goals and assists for Spain in 23 games.

In total, that means that he’s reached the 100-goal contribution landmark in just 155 games for club and country.

It’s astonishing in itself that he’s made that many appearances before turning 19, but it’s safe to say that the teenager plays with maturity beyond his age.

In comparison, it took Messi 159 games to reach the 100 G/A landmark, meaning he needed four more games than Yamal.

The Argentine wizard hit the milestone figure back in November 2008 as he scored in Barcelona’s 2-0 triumph over Huelva.

While the number of games taken to reach 100 G/A is scarily close between the two players, there’s a significant gulf between their ages at the time.

Yamal is currently 18-years-old, whereas Messi was 21 when he made his 159th career appearance and reached the 100 G/A landmark.

In the case of Ronaldo, it took him even longer until he joined the club. He hit his 100th contribution back in December 2006, during his 236th professional appearance.

The game itself was a thrilling 3-2 triumph for Manchester United against Reading, with Ronaldo involved in all three goals, scoring twice and producing one assist.

At the time, he was 21-years-old, the same age as Messi when he reached the milestone G/A figure.

Given how good Messi and Ronaldo both were as youngsters, it’s a testament to Yamal and the level that he’s currently playing at that he’s reached this record before both of them.

Of course, there’s no guarantee that the 18-year-old will continue to develop at his current rate and expecting him to become the next Messi or Ronaldo is still unrealistic, given both players’ longevity.

However, the record firmly cements Yamal’s place as one of the best teenagers of all time and we can’t wait to see what the future holds for him.

After coming second in the Ballon d’Or last year, he’ll no doubt be keen to become the youngest player in football history to win the award.

As things stand, Ronaldo Nazario holds that record, winning his first Ballon d’Or in 1997 at the age of 21.

Here’s the full breakdown of how long it took Yamal, Messi and Ronaldo to reach 100 goal contributions for club and country.

Lamine Yamal

Games: 155

Goals: 42

Assists: 58

Goal contributions: 100

Penalties: 4

Minutes per goal: 269.3

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 297.7

Minutes per goal or assist: 113.1

Lionel Messi

Games: 159

Goals: 64

Assists: 36

Goal contributions: 100

Penalties: 8

Minutes per goal: 170.8

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 195.2

Minutes per goal or assist: 109.3

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 236

Goals: 59

Assists: 41

Goal contributions: 100

Penalties: 2

Minutes per goal: 271.4

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 280.9

Minutes per goal or assist: 160.1

