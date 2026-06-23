Kylian Mbappe has now made 100 appearances for France – and his stats are astonishingly good, even when you compare them to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mbappe scored twice against Iraq on his 100th international cap, bringing his total to 60 goals and 40 assists for the national team.

This includes 16 goals at the World Cup – Mbappe won the Golden Boot in 2022 and already has four goals in the current tournament.

Messi made his 100th Argentina appearance back in June 2015, a 1-0 victory over Jamaica in the Copa America.

He helped lead his country to the final of the tournament that summer, but they suffered a defeat to Chile in the final – the middle of three agonising major international final defeats Messi suffered during his prime years. It would be another six years before he’d finally taste glory on the international stage.

Ronaldo’s 100th appearance for Portugal was in a 1-1 World Cup qualifier draw at home to Northern Ireland. His goalscoring return at that stage of his career was actually relatively ordinary, at least in comparison to the numbers he’d reach in his thirties.

Considering that Ronaldo and Messi are the two all-time top goalscorers in the history of men’s international football, Mbappe will do well to achieve anything like their longevity. But the numbers attest he’s well on track to get there.

“I love Cristiano and I was a big fan of him when I was young but I start to learn Messi too because when you are a big fan of Cristiano when you are young, you can’t see how Messi is good because you love Cristiano,” Mbappe said in 2023.

“But I grew up and I like both now.

“Every time I go on a pitch I always tell myself that I’m the best and yet I have played on grounds where there was Messi and Cristiano.

“They are better players than me, they have does a billion more things than me. But in my head I always tell myself that I’m the best because that way you don’t give yourself limits and you try to give your best.”

Here’s how Mbappe’s record for France compares to Messi and Ronaldo after they made 100 appearances for Argentina and Portugal:

Kylian Mbappe

Goals: 60 ⭐

Assists: 40 ⭐

Goal contributions: 100 ⭐

Penalties: 13 ⭐

Free-kicks: 0

Minutes per goal: 128.1 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 76.8 ⭐

Lionel Messi

Goals: 46

Assists: 27

Goal contributions: 63

Penalties: 10

Free-kicks: 3

Minutes per goal: 176

Minutes per goal or assist: 110

Cristiano Ronaldo

Goals: 37

Assists: 20

Goal contributions: 57

Penalties: 3

Free-kicks: 5 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 206

Minutes per goal or assist: 134

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