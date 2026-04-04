It’s all been kicking off between Enzo Fernandez and Chelsea, but what happens if they go their separate ways?

Fernandez has been linked with Real Madrid for a long time, which meant Chelsea didn’t take too kindly to him naming the Spanish capital as a city he’d like to live in during a recent interview. Promptly, they dropped him for their next two matches, with Liam Rosenior claiming he’d crossed a line.

Fernandez’s agent, Javier Pastore, has disagreed, insisting the former Benfica star never said he wanted to leave Chelsea.

And securing a transfer away might be easier said than done anyway, with Fernandez locked into a contract until 2032. Chelsea paid almost £107m to sign him in 2023, so wouldn’t be letting him go on the cheap.

But if the damage becomes irreparable and Fernandez is sold to Real Madrid – or anyone else – then Chelsea will have to start thinking about replacing him.

Given Fernandez plays either as a central midfielder or in the number 10 role, they may have to look for versatile midfielders. Alternatively, they could focus on a specialist to play in a double pivot next to Moises Caicedo, allowing Cole Palmer to regularly play in attacking midfield.

With all that in mind, we’ve listed nine potential replacements for Fernandez at Stamford Bridge from least to most suitable.

Aleksandar Stankovic

Dejan Stankovic’s son has been making a name for himself at Club Brugge this season after leaving Inter Milan, who have buyback clauses for the next two summers.

But our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed Chelsea have been scouting the 20-year-old as well, along with several other Premier League clubs.

Under their current regime, Chelsea have tended to invest in young talents for the future, but they will need a more senior and established replacement for Fernandez.

Tyler Morton

Morton has flourished after leaving Liverpool, enjoying a productive season with Lyon that has led to links with a return to English football.

Chelsea have been mentioned as a potential landing spot for the 23-year-old, but he still has a fair amount to prove in terms of having the ability to match their ambitions.

Carlos Baleba

The pathway from Brighton to Chelsea is well-worn. In the current Blues squad, Robert Sanchez, Marc Cucurella, Moises Caicedo and Joao Pedro all arrived from the AMEX.

Baleba is widely expected to become one of Brighton’s next major exports after three years in the Premier League. Manchester United were heavily linked a few months ago, but the price tag was too high.

Chelsea have also been put forward as contenders for Baleba, who effectively replaced Caicedo on the South Coast.

They would have to make sure the price is right, since there are valid concerns over Brighton’s valuation.

Lamine Camara

Camara now has three seasons of Ligue 1 experience under his belt, the first with Metz and the most recent two with Monaco.

The 22-year-old is a box-to-box midfielder who also boasts good delivery from set pieces and, according to Get French Football News, has a skillset ‘tailor-made for the Premier League’.

Kees Smit

One of the biggest prospects in Dutch football at the moment, Smit has registered on the radar of European royalty such as Real Madrid.

The AZ midfielder, still only 20, is in his second season of Eredivisie action and became a full Netherlands international last month.

Chelsea have been backed to throw themselves into the mix for his signature and, despite his youth, he might not be one to miss out on.

Elliot Anderson

Anderson has become one of the most coveted midfielders in the Premier League thanks to his form for Nottingham Forest, with Manchester City expected to be his strongest suitors in the summer.

But Chelsea have also been keeping tabs on the 23-year-old and understandably so. His ability on the ball and energy off it make him an appealing talent.

Forest’s high price tag could be off-putting, though, so Chelsea must be wary.

Kobbie Mainoo

The chances of Mainoo leaving Manchester United appear smaller now that Ruben Amorim is no longer around, but Chelsea were previously among the frontrunners to offer him an escape route.

In terms of being a Fernandez replacement, Mainoo can play either as a box-to-box midfielder or in the number 10 role.

That versatility was arguably his downfall under Amorim, not enabling him to nail down a regular role in United’s formation. But in the long run, it should stand him in good stead.

Mainoo might be out of reach by now, but if there’s half a chance of him being on the move, Chelsea would find it worthwhile staying attentive.

Eduardo Camavinga

This seems to be a less realistic link, but there have been claims of Chelsea being in the mix for Camavinga if he leaves Real Madrid.

Should Fernandez head in the opposite direction, then it could be a perfect act of revenge by the Blues.

Camavinga has spent five years with Real Madrid, but is still only 23. That makes for an ideal blend of experience and long-term prospects.

Also able to play at left-back, Camavinga is a well-rounded player, but – with a contract still lasting until 2029 – would be an expensive purchase.

Adam Wharton

Wharton has shown his high potential over the past couple of years with Crystal Palace, attracting some big clubs in the meantime.

He won’t be at Selhurst Park forever, and while a return to the north west might appeal to the former Blackburn Rovers prospect if someone like Manchester United make a move, Chelsea could launch an attempt to keep him in London.

Recently labelled as a top Chelsea target, Wharton would be more of a sitting midfielder than Fernandez, providing an anchor in the centre of the pitch.

Renowned for his composure on the ball, Wharton would be capable of making the step up to Chelsea if they deem his price tag worthwhile.

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