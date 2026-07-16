John F. Kennedy famously observed that “victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan” after the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Sixty-five years on, Thomas Tuchel found himself responsible for the most spectacular tactical blunder conceived on American soil since.

We’ve seen the likes of David Beckham, David Seaman and Wayne Rooney painted as the faces of England major tournament heartbreak in the past, but this one is all on the manager.

Tuchel’s approach for England to retreat and sit back will surely go down as one of the most infamously disastrous decisions in the history of the national team. The Three Lions mustered just 12% possession between Anthony Gordon’s opener and Argentina’s stoppage-time winner.

We’ve rounded up some of the reaction to Tuchel’s in-game management from social media. It’s not pretty.

England went 1-0 up and Southgate’s waistcoat started calling to Tuchel like the Green Goblin mask — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) July 15, 2026

After a few hours of reflection I’m not entirely sure how Tuchel comes back from this. His image as a tactical genius has been hit by that second half; he looks the same as most who’ve come before him. Reaction at home so strong that it feels it could get toxic quite quickly. — Jacob Steinberg (@JacobSteinberg) July 16, 2026

Piece is filed and probably out first thing. But if you aren't going to do anything more (and arguably far more extreme) than the last guy got hounded out for, off you pop. Because that was absolutely pathetic. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) July 15, 2026

Fascinating tactic from Tuchel to tell your team to fall back and invite pressure when your facing *check notes* Lionel Messi — Fredrik (@F_Edits) July 15, 2026

The idea behind appointing a tactician like Tuchel was to break England’s long-standing tournament habits of both panicking when in front in big games and simply hoofing it from the goalkeeper when trailing. He has managed neither – this is every England team I’ve ever watched. — David Lynch (@davidlynchlfc) July 15, 2026

This is so much worse than Croatia eight years ago. England were a better team here, in a better position, with better options. And they just decided to do nothing after going 1-0 up. Back five tactics as if this was just endless crosses to Raul Jimenez again. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) July 15, 2026

I genuinely can’t recall a game of this magnitude where a coach has cost his team in this way. Extraordinary and damaging for Tuchel. https://t.co/xOKaTXAgZi — Adam Crafton (@AdamCrafton_) July 15, 2026

That Konsa for Gordon substitution is without a doubt the worst substitution I’ve ever seen in my entire life — 🥤 (@TheImmortalKop) July 15, 2026

👏👏👏👏 @Tim_Vickery nail on the head as always 💯 pic.twitter.com/2F1GdEsXyv — alex gress (@alexgress) July 15, 2026

Quick thought;

If Argentina had scored first they would have been forced to defend deep because of the lack of 'out ball' options, as happened v Cape Verde. England have more out ball options than they can use – and used none of them. Utterly baffling — Tim Vickery (@Tim_Vickery) July 16, 2026

Watch Spain at 1-0 last night. That’s courage. That’s bravery. And then watch England at 1-0. What’s the difference?

We are a better team than Argentina, I’ve no doubt in my mind. But we deserved to get beat in the end. In fact, it could have been 4-1.

Bringing on 3 defenders at… — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) July 15, 2026

Madness to basically say at 1-0 up let's not have any of the football against the world champions, against the best number 10 the world has maybe ever seen. — Graham Smyth (@GrahamSmyth) July 15, 2026

Thomas Tuchel's management in the last 30 minutes a horror show. Abandoned any pretence of attacking and allowed Lionel Messi – still head and shoulders above all other 21 players on the pitch, ludicrously – the ability to dictate the game. A 30-min onslaught. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) July 15, 2026

England were playing brilliantly until the goal and then decided to park the bus and wait for Argentina to score, simple as that really. — Sam Lee (@SamLee) July 15, 2026

I think that is close to sackable from Tuchel. A coach appointed at great expense for his tactical acumen and "ability to get over the line" needlessly forces England miles from it. All that money… for that? — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) July 15, 2026

As much as I like him, this is on Thomas Tuchel. 1000000%! Tuchel and England got what they deserved in the end. — Julien Laurens (@LaurensJulien) July 15, 2026

This manager let the greatest player to ever live have free time to pick crosses like he was that fat Mexican left back lmfaoo. Absolute joke — the infamous©️STAFFORD MVP (@leedsnoinfidel) July 15, 2026

And, just for some balance….

Spot on as always, Piers

This has been a Tuchel tactical masterclass. Take us home, Thomas! 👊👊👊👊 — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 15, 2026

READ NEXT: Ranking England’s most heartbreaking defeats since 1990 after Argentina exit



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