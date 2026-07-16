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What a disaster.

Thomas Tuchel’s England future under fire as social media explodes: ‘That was absolutely pathetic’

Nestor Watach
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John F. Kennedy famously observed that “victory has a hundred fathers, but defeat is an orphan” after the Bay of Pigs invasion.

Sixty-five years on, Thomas Tuchel found himself responsible for the most spectacular tactical blunder conceived on American soil since.

We’ve seen the likes of David Beckham, David Seaman and Wayne Rooney painted as the faces of England major tournament heartbreak in the past, but this one is all on the manager.

Tuchel’s approach for England to retreat and sit back will surely go down as one of the most infamously disastrous decisions in the history of the national team. The Three Lions mustered just 12% possession between Anthony Gordon’s opener and Argentina’s stoppage-time winner.

We’ve rounded up some of the reaction to Tuchel’s in-game management from social media. It’s not pretty.

 

And, just for some balance….

Spot on as always, Piers

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