Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal will be facing off against their closest rivals Spain for a spot in the 2026 World Cup quarter-finals.

The two Iberian neighbours will meet in the Dallas Atrium on Monday in what looks set to be one of the blockbuster games of the tournament so far, but how has Ronaldo fared against Spain in the past?

Here’s every match Ronaldo has played against La Roja and how he performed.

Euro 2004 group stage – Portugal 1-0 Spain

For Portugal’s home Euros, they were put in a group alongside their neighbours and scheduled to meet each other in the final match.

After Portugal lost their opening tie to future winners Greece, they needed a result against Spain to progress and duly delivered a 1-0 win thanks to a Nuno Gomes goal in the 57th minute.

Ronaldo, who was 19 at the time, played 85 minutes but did not score or assist.

Minutes played: 85

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

World Cup 2010 round of 16 – Portugal 0-1 Spain

The next meeting between the Iberian neighbours came at the 2010 World Cup, with Spain on their way to their first trophy.

Spain topped their group while Portugal finished runners-up to Brazil, setting up a round of 16 tie between the pair of them.

Ronaldo played the full 90 but was unable to make an impact as a David Villa goal in the 63rd minute was all that separated them.

Interestingly, Spain won all of their knockout games 1-0.

Minutes played: 90

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Euro 2012 semi-finals – Portugal 0-0 Spain (Spain won 4-2 on penalties)

After Ronaldo scored the only goal of the quarter-final, Portugal played Spain in the Euro 2012 semi-final at the Donbas Arena in Donetsk.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner played the full 120 minutes as the game ended goalless, but Portugal’s plan backfired when they put Ronaldo down to take the fifth penalty of the shootout.

Unfortunately, Joao Moutinho and Bruno Alves had already missed by that point and so Portugal were sent home without Ronaldo taking a penalty.

Minutes played: 120

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

World Cup 2018 group stages – Portugal 3-3 Spain

If Ronaldo could have been criticised for going missing against Spain at this point, he answered those critics with an emphatic hat-trick in 2018.

Both countries were placed into Group B and were the tie of the first round when they met at the Fisht Olympic Stadium in Sochi.

Ronaldo first won a penalty via his clubmate Nacho Fernandez and duly converted it past David de Gea. After Diego Costa’s equaliser, Ronaldo hit a tame shot towards goal but De Gea made a complete mess of it and spilt it in.

Costa then levelled once more before Spain took the lead through Nacho, redeeming him for his earlier penalty error.

Ronaldo then scored his first free-kick at a major tournament as he curled it into the top right and De Gea was left standing.

While that game ended in a draw, Spain would go on to top the group via goals scored, meaning Portugal faced Uruguay in the round of 16, who they lost to.

Minutes played: 90

Goals: 3

Assists: 0

Nations League 2022 group stage – Spain 1-0 Portugal

Ronaldo came on as a late substitute during Portugal’s first-ever Nations League meeting with Spain.

He played for 28 minutes but could not overturn the one-goal deficit after Alvaro Morata had put the hosts in front.

Minutes played: 28

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Nations League 2022 group stage – Portugal 0-1 Spain

The two met in the reverse fixture with Ronaldo playing the full 90 but Portugal again lost by a 1-0 scoreline.

Minutes played: 90

Goals: 0

Assists: 0

Nations League final 2025 – Portugal 2-2 Spain (Portugal won 7-5 on penalties)

Both nations qualified for the 2025 Nations League finals and again needed penalties to separate them in the final.

Ronaldo started the game and scored the second of Portugal’s goals to tie the game. He was substituted in the 88th minute, though, so missed the shootout, but his team-mates were able to get the job done and win the trophy.

Minutes played: 88

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

Ronaldo’s total stats against Spain in competitive matches

Minutes played: 591

Goals: 4

Assists: 0

Friendlies

Ronaldo has played Spain in three friendlies with two of them ending 0-0.

The first was in 2010 when Ronaldo assisted one goal as part of a 4-0 win.

They then met in 2020 and 2021 with Ronaldo playing 73 and 90 minutes in goalless draws.

Minutes played: 208

Goals: 1

Assists: 0

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TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every country Cristiano Ronaldo has scored against for Portugal?