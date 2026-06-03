Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are gearing up to become the first players in the history of men’s professional football to appear at six World Cups. But which of the two era-defining icons has the more impressive record on the biggest stage of all?

For many, the Messi-Ronaldo debate was settled once and for all when Messi inspired Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar.

After years of heartbreak on the international stage, Messi finally got his hands on the trophy, producing an individual tournament akin to 1970 Pele or Diego Maradona in 1986.

“I’m delighted to be here once more, to be able to enjoy this moment one more time,” Messi said after lifting a record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or – which he lifted almost entirely off the back of his performances at the 2022 World Cup.

“To be able to win the World Cup and really achieve my dream, I want to share this with all those who were involved.”

“They’re all special these awards, the most special is the team prizes. It’s always special to be recognised.

“I couldn’t have dreamed of having the career that I had, everything I’ve achieved. To have the success, the fortune I’ve had. The best team in the world, the best team in history, makes it so much easier to win so many titles, to win these individual prizes.

“To win the Copa America and then to get the World Cup, after so many difficult moments in the national team.”

Ronaldo, in contrast, exited the pitch in tears after Portugal’s shock elimination to Morocco.

He’d been dropped by manager Fernando Santos for the knockout stages, having struggled in the groups, although he appeared as a substitute in Portugal’s defeat at the quarter-final stage.

Many expected that to be the last we’d see of Ronaldo on the World Cup stage. But he’s continued representing his country and remains among Roberto Martinez’s most entrusted players – still, at the age of 41 – going into the 2026 tournament in North America.

The veteran goalscorer has played his football out in the Saudi Pro League since the last World Cup. In recent years, he’s captained Portugal to a second UEFA Nations League and scored five goals in qualifying for this summer’s World Cup.

He now has one final chance to get his hands on the trophy that’s always evaded him, although how’s repeatedly downplayed how much it would mean for his legacy.

“Winning the World Cup isn’t a dream for me,” Ronaldo told Piers Morgan.

“Winning one tournament doesn’t prove you’re one of the greatest players in history. It’s just six or seven matches, that’s not fair.”

But how do the two great rivals compare when it comes to their records in World Cup games, dating back to their first appearances in FIFA’s flagship tournament back in 2006?

We’ve delved into their stats and compared their returns when it comes to goals, assists and penalties, as well as what they mustered in each tournament.

Here’s a full breakdown of Messi and Ronaldo’s World Cup records.

Lionel Messi

Games: 26 ⭐

Starts: 24 ⭐

Sub appearances: 2

Goals: 13 ⭐

Assists: 8 ⭐

Penalties scored: 4 ⭐

Minutes per goal: 178.0 ⭐

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 257.2 ⭐

Minutes per goal or assist: 110.2 ⭐

World Cups: Five

2006: Three appearances, one goal, one assist. Quarter-final.

2010: Five appearances, no goals, one assist. Quarter-final.

2014: Seven appearances, four goals, one assist. Runner-up.

2018: Four appearances, one goal, two assists. Round of 16.

2022: Seven appearances, seven goals, three assists – Champion

Cristiano Ronaldo

Games: 22

Starts: 20

Sub appearances: 2

Goals: 8

Assists: 2

Penalties scored: 3

Minutes per goal: 220.5

Minutes per non-penalty goal: 352.8

Minutes per goal or assist: 176.4

World Cups: Five

2006: Six appearances, one goal, no assists, Semi-final

2010: Four appearances, one goal, one assist, Round of 16

2014: Three appearances, one goal, one assist, Group Stages

2018: Four appearances, four goals, no assists, Round of 16

2022: Five appearances, one goal, no assists – Quarter-final

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