Ruben Amorim has now taken charge of 60 Manchester United matches, but how does his record compare to Erik ten Hag’s after the same number of games? We’ve crunched the numbers.

It’s safe to say that Amorim‘s first 60 matches have been a mixed bag, with the club struggling to find much consistency during his tenure so far.

The Red Devils sank to 15th in the league last season, their lowest finish of the Premier League era.

While there have been more signs of encouragement of late, there’s still a large section of the United fan base that has questioned whether or not Amorim is the right man to take the club forward.

Indeed, he was backed over the summer, with the additions of Matheus Cunha, Benjamin Sesko, Senne Lammens and Bryan Mbeumo, but United still seem to lack balance throughout their XI.

The Portuguese boss has been wedded to his 3-4-2-1 system and, at times, that’s been to his detriment.

After 60 matches, he’s won 23, drawn 16 and lost 21, boasting a win percentage of just 38.3%.

For comparison, Ten Hag won 41 of his first 60 games in charge of United, boasting a much superior win percentage of 68.3%.

The Dutch manager won the League Cup during his first 60 matches, guided the club to an FA Cup final and finished third in the league.

Considering he had to deal with the Cristiano Ronaldo drama during that time, it’s safe to say that he did a decent job during his debut season at the club.

Across all competitions, Amorim has averaged 1.41 points per game so far, which is the equivalent of 54 points over a full Premier League campaign.

In comparison, Ten Hag averaged 2.18 points per game over his first 60 matches, which is the equivalent of 83 points over a full Premier League season.

The Dutch manager was particularly good in cup competitions during his tenure at United, whilst he also experienced some inconsistency in the league.

Things ultimately unravelled for Ten Hag later down the line, but he made a much more promising start to life at Old Trafford than Amorim has managed.

“There’s no doubt in my mind that Jim Ratcliffe will be thinking, ‘Have we made a mistake?'” Jamie Carragher said earlier in the year when discussing Amorim.

“I’m not saying they should change manager, but my point being is when a manager comes in at club… I’m not expecting Man United to be amazing, but I’m not expecting to see this. It’s not even results, it’s sometimes just seeing something in a game.

“People keep talking about the system, but remember Glasner. When he came in he was known as someone who plays the 3-4-3 system, this is what he does, it’s his DNA. And straight away you could see the impact on Crystal Palace.

“We knew they weren’t going to win every week, and they’ve gone back to being the Crystal Palace we know this season, but you could see and feel something.”

Here’s the full breakdown of how Amorim’s record after 60 matches compares to Ten Hag’s.

Ruben Amorim

Games: 60

Won: 23

Drawn: 16

Lost: 21

Win percentage: 38.3%

Points per game: 1.41

Erik Ten Hag

Games: 60

Won: 41

Drawn: 8

Lost: 11

Win percentage: 68.3%

Points per game: 2.18

READ NEXT: The only 9 Premier League games Bruno Fernandes has missed – & how Man Utd fared without him

TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every player Ruben Amorim has used as Man Utd manager?