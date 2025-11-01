Ruben Amorim hasn’t been at Manchester United for a year but it’s been quite the ride so far. Can you name each and every player he’s used during his time as the Red Devils manager?

The Portuguese coach has had his struggles during his time at Old Trafford, not managing to register back-to-back league wins until earlier this month, but their recent run suggests the penny might finally be dropping for the players with his system.

He’s called upon a total of 34 different players during his time at Manchester United. How many can you name?

We’re sure you’ll be able to get the star names, like the club captain pictured above, but filling in the gaps to recall all the fringe players is easier said than done.

The only clue you’re getting is the total number of appearances each player has made under Amorim.

