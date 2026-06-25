Some of the best players in football history are among the top World Cup assist makers – but how many of them can you name?

We’d like you to name the 19 players who have registered five or more assists in the competition’s history and you have 15 minutes to do so.

The only clues from us are the country each player represented and the number of assists they got. An asterisk denotes they’re currently at the 2026 finals.

If this puts you in the mood for another quiz, then try naming every nation that has ever taken part in a World Cup.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck and don’t forget to tweet us your scores @planetfutebol.