When we asked former Manchester United defender Wes Brown to pick the ultimate five-a-side team from the A-list of superstars he played alongside in his time at Old Trafford, the first player selected was Wayne Rooney.

Manchester-born Brown was part of the United set-up during a golden period for the club at the start of this century, with his five Premier League title wins backed up by successes in the FA Cup and League Cup.

His crowning glory came when he started for United in their 2008 Champions League final win against Chelsea in Moscow, with that team featuring some of the greatest names to pull on a red jersey.

Roger Federer, famously, played his part in that triumph too.

Yet when he looks back on the icons he shared a dressing room with, Brown suggests the talents and achievements of Rooney are often overlooked.

Rooney’s name is often overlooked when the lists of all-time great strikers in English football are compiled and Brown suggests that is unjustified.

“I would never call him just a striker because he gives you so much more than that,” Brown told Planet Football with BetWright football betting.

“I don’t know if he is under-rated by some people, but he certainly wasn’t by those of us who played with him.

“I’d call him a playmaker and he was also a team-mate who worked really hard. I’ve not seen a player to compare with Rooney since he retired, and I don’t think we will because he was special.

“He’s not really a Harry Kane type of player because he is more of an out-and-out striker. Rooney could do a bit of everything and everyone at Manchester United knew he was a special player.

“If you watch Rooney week-in, week-out, you’ll realise he is so much more than just a goal scorer. He can make things happen and can score goals from anywhere if needed. He was incredible to play with.”

Brown reflects on his United career with pride, but he admits there is a lingering disappointment that they came up short in some Champions League campaigns.

“Sometimes the timing wasn’t quite right and we didn’t get that bit of luck you need to win the Champions League,” added the defender who played 362 times for United.

“As a Manchester lad, I’m proud to have played for my club and grown up around so many great lads who were not only fantastic players but also my mates.

“I look at our 2008 squad that won the Champions League and the Premier League and it was a special team. That squad could have challenged any we’ve seen in English football over the last few decades.

“Football has changed a little bit now and while we all still love the game, it is a lot more about systems, formations and tactics. A lot of teams play the same way and the players are told to stick to the system.

“Sometimes there is a lack of imagination and the game is different now than it was when I was at United.

“It has become a little more predictable and it needs the world-class players to get on the ball and change it.”

Brown had a sumptuous list of options to select from when he picked a five-a-side team from his list of former team-mates and this was his final selection:

Fabian Barthez – I would say Peter Schmeichel and Edwin van der Sar were better keepers than Barthez, but he was fantastic with his feet. He was a magnificent five-a-side player on the training ground and that’s why I’ve gone with him.

Rio Ferdinand – He was a giant at the back and his partnership with Nemanja Vidic was immense. For me, Rio is the best defender United have had over the Premier League years and he might be the best defender we’ve seen in the league.

Paul Scholes – He has to be in any team and I’m sure I’m not alone in saying that. He was a special player.

Cristiano Ronaldo – What a player. He was incredible in the last couple of years before he left for Real Madrid and what he has achieved is amazing.

Wayne Rooney – United’s all-time record goal scorer and a player who was under-rated in many ways as he had it all.

By Kevin Palmer

