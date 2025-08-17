Stars from Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester City are among the top 10 most valuable Premier League players in the 2025-26 season.

With a total club value of £10.52bn, the 20 Premier League have more cash to splash than ever before and some of the world’s top footballers play in England.

With figures from Transfermarkt, here is the top 10 most valuable players in the Premier League.

10 Moises Caicedo – £77.61million

After a slow start to life at Chelsea following a £115million move, Caicedo has developed into one of the team’s most important players.

He started every match last year, leading the way when it came to passing and defending – even when he was moved around the team to accommodate injuries.

With attack-minded players like Cole Palmer ahead of him, the metronomic nature of Caicedo is a key component of Enzo Marseca’s plans.

=8 Alexis Mac Allister – £86.24million

Another Brighton export is the most Scottish-sounding Argentinian of all time, Mac Allister.

Under both Jurgen Klopp and now Arne Slot, the Liverpool midfielder is a mainstay in the team and his ability to keep the ball under pressure allows the more attacking players in front of him to shine.

The 26-year-old World Cup winner was one of the more understated members of Slot’s title-winning team.

=8 Phil Foden – £86.24million

From Player of the Season to a ghost of his former self, it is going to be a big year for Foden.

The Stockport-born forward was the worst offender when it came to underwhelming Manchester City players last year, with just nine goal contributions marking his worst year since 2020.

With Rodri returning to fitness and other midfield reinforcements, Foden will hope to have a platform to be at his best, but Pep Guardiola is not a manager who waits too long before he swings the axe.

7 Rodri – £94.86million

Rodri’s value may be £94.86million, but to City he is close to priceless as his absence last season demonstrated.

The wheels fell off spectacularly last season, with City going 38 days without a point in the league and it all stemmed from Rodri’s ACL injury in September.

As Sergio Busquets was at Barcelona, Rodri is the man who controls the tempo of a game – taking the ball from the opponent and giving it to a team-mate in one fluid motion.

And even with a seemingly unlimited pot of money to use, City could not find an adequate replacement for the current Ballon d’Or holder.

An ‘injury setback’ will keep Rodri out until the September international break, but Guardiola will want him back as quickly as possible.

=4 Alexander Isak – £103.48million

He may be currently serving a self-imposed exile, but when Isak is undoubtedly one of the best players in the league.

Signed for £63million in 2022, his goalscoring exploits helped Newcastle qualify for the Champions League last season.

If Erling Haaland can be accused of being a little too one-dimensional, the same complaints cannot be made of Isak.

The Sweden international has immense technical ability and the power to bring his team-mates into the game.

It’s no surprise that Liverpool are considering breaking the bank to bring him to Anfield.

READ: Shearer among six pundits unimpressed by Alexander Isak trying to force Liverpool transfer

=4 Cole Palmer – £103.48million

Mr Chippy Chips may be an unassuming presence off the pitch, but he’s one of the most creative and clinical players in the league on it.

His first season at Chelsea saw him contribute 33 goals in 34 games and even if the second half of last season was poor by his standards, there is the general acceptance that it was a slump rather than a sign of what was to come.

This season, with goalscorers around him, expect his numbers to be high once more.

=4 Declan Rice – £103.48million

£105million may have seemed like a lot of money, but Rice has proven to be worth that hefty price tag already.

The former West Ham captain, alongside Bukayo Saka, is one of Arsenal’s genuine world-class talents as demonstrated by his memorable free-kick brace against Real Madrid last year.

The signing of Martin Zubimendi will free up Rice to operate as more of a box-to-box midfielder, which may well prove to be his best position.

3 Florian Wirtz – £120.73million

Even in pre-season, Wirtz has looked the kind of player Liverpool fans have been asking for, with the German a perfect blend of assisting and scoring himself.

If there could be a criticism of Slot’s team last year, it was the overreliance on Mohammed Salah.

But with Wirtz now in the team, it is hard to see how the goals won’t be spread around more this campaign.

Slot has given him the hard task of matching Salah’s level and if he does do that, it will seem like £116m well spent.

2 Bukayo Saka – £129.36million

It is easy to forget that Saka is only 23, given how assured he already looks in the Premier League.

A Hale End graduate, Saka was at times the sole creative force for Arsenal last year, a problem made all the worse when he missed games through injury.

The signing of Viktor Gyokeres may well benefit Saka the most, with defences unable to so easily double up on the English winger and he could be in for his best season yet.

1 Erling Haaland – £155.23million

If scoring goals is ultimately what football is all about, no one in the world is better at it currently than Haaland.

He announced himself in England by scoring 36 times in the league and even last year, when the whole City team was a level below their best, he was still only beaten by Salah and Isak in the top scorer charts.

The relationship between him and Omar Marmoush will be an interesting one to watch progress, but if any player is safe from the ‘Pep Roulette’, it’s the robotic Norwegian.

