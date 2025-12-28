The Premier League is home to some of the biggest stars in football and players from Liverpool, Chelsea and Newcastle United have seen exponential growth in their market values during 2025.

As the money involved in football continues to skyrocket, it is now commonplace for Premier League players to be worth vast sums of money and move for jaw-dropping transfer fees.

Using Transfermarkt market values, we have found the 10 Premier League stars who have gained the most market value throughout the calendar year of 2025.

=9. Estevao (+€30million)

Teenager Estevao joined Chelsea from Palmeiras for £52million in the summer and has quickly become the poster boy for the Blues’ transfer policy.

The forward has been a sensation at Stamford Bridge with fearless dribbling and big-game performances against Liverpool and Barcelona.

But Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca sought to play down comparisons with Lionel Messi.

“Estevao needs to relax, enjoy his football,” Maresca said. “Him and Lamine [Yamal], if you start to talk about Messi and Ronaldo, it’s too much pressure for young boys like them. It’s too much for them.”

=9. Moises Caicedo (+€30million)

Caicedo is now worth €110million on Transfermarkt, indicative of his brilliance. What’s less well known is that the Chelsea midfielder is one of the Premier League’s topsh*thouses…

8. Ryan Gravenberch (+€35million)

It’s strange to think now that Gravenberch only played a relatively bit-part role in his debut season with Liverpool, only starting 12 Premier League games as Jurgen Klopp struggled to find a place for him.

Now he’s among the first names on the teamsheet, Slot’s inspired decision to turn him into a defensive midfielder proving transformative in their title charge.

Gravenberch’s form dipped along with most of his team-mates during Liverpool’s difficult autumn run, but it’s been a top 2025 for the Dutchman nevertheless.

7. Elliot Anderson (+€36million)

For years, England have lacked a central midfielder capable of putting their foot on the ball and controlling the game against technically adept opponents.

But England have also lacked midfield dynamism to support Declan Rice, until Anderson made his international breakthrough in September.

The Nottingham Forest man has been a breath of fresh air under Thomas Tuchel and is a shoo-in to start the first World Cup match against Croatia on June 16th.

His form at club level has also raised interest from several Premier League big-hitters. Don’t rule out a move next summer.

=5. Antoine Semenyo (+€37million)

Semenyo has been one of the most in-form players in the Premier League this season and several clubs are eyeing him up ahead of the January window.

After eight goals and three assists for Bournemouth this year, the entire Big Six have been linked with his signature.

It appears that Manchester City have won the race ahead of both Liverpool and Manchester United, with advanced talks between the club and Semenyo taking place.

After helping Ghana qualify for next year’s World Cup, every indication points towards Semenyo enjoying an even greater 2026.

=5. Sandro Tonali (+€37million)

Composed, press-resistant, and technically sharp, Tonali is the glue between Newcastle‘s defence and attack.

The Italy midfielder has grown in stature throughout 2025, recovering from his betting ban and becoming a firm fan’s favourite at St James’ Park.

Tonali has seen his market valuation rocket by €37million this year. It’s richly deserved.

4. Nico O’Reilly (+€40million)

A player highly thought of at Manchester City, O’Reilly shone for the club’s youth teams before making his senior debut in the Community Shield victory over Manchester United in August 2024.

But his real breakthrough came at the start of 2025, with City struggling for form. Guardiola turned to O’Reilly, who has since made the left-back slot his own.

Even the signing of Rayan Ait Nouri has dislodged the youngster, who also made his England debut this year.

=2. Hugo Ekitike (+€45million)

Liverpool paid up to €95million to land Ekitike, a player who never quite convinced at PSG but rebuilt his reputation with 15 goals for Eintracht Frankfurt.

The early signs were positive. He scored on debut in the Community Shield, followed it with a goal and an assist against Bournemouth, and added another strike at Newcastle.

While several other big-money signings have struggled at Liverpool, Ekitike has taken to life in England like a duck to water and has scored 11 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions.

He also made his international debut for France in 2025, scoring his first goal for Les Bleus in a 4-0 win over Ukraine in November.

=2. Alexander Isak (+€45million)

It’s a testament to Isak‘s stellar start to the year that he places so highly, considering his struggles since joining Liverpool in August.

The Sweden international was in the middle of a hot streak when 2025 began, ending up with 27 goals for the season and helping Newcastle win the League Cup.

His protracted £125million move to Anfield burnt his bridges on Tyneside and Isak struggled with a lack of fitness during his first months at Liverpool.

Even when we finally found some form, scoring at Tottenham in a 2-1 win, Isak suffered a season-ending injury.

A real Jekyll & Hyde year for the 26-year-old.

1. Nick Woltemade (+€62.5million)

Since January 2025, no current Premier League player has gained more value than Newcastle striker Woltemade.

The Big German has gone up by €65 million across the past 12 months, and now has a new market value of €70million.

There were plenty of eyebrows raised when Newcastle paid a record fee for the Stuttgart man, but Woltemade has silenced his doubters with nine goals and one for Sunderland .

READ NEXT: Ranking the 10 Premier League stars who’ve lost most transfer value in 2025: Salah, Foden…



TRY A QUIZ: Can you name every club to ever appear in the Premier League?