Transfers transform West Ham from relegation fodder to European form

West Ham have been in Europe-chasing form since January and it is making us doubt everything we previously knew to be true.

The Hammers have been notoriously bad with their recruitment in recent years, which prompted zero optimism among their supporters that the Irons would do what was necessary in the winter transfer window.

Nuno’s side entered the new year third from bottom, where they have spent more than half the season so far.

They were four points from safety, looking over their shoulder at second-bottom Burnley who were two points within reach.

The Hammers desperately needed improvement in attack and defence, but their business initially failed to convince many that they had done what was necessary.

Axel Disasi was brought in from Chelsea to solidify a porous backline – a daunting task for a centre-back salvaged from the Blues’ bomb squad.

Up front, the Irons signed Taty Castellanos from Lazio and Pablo from Gil Vicente, the reputations of neither immediately filling Irons with much hope, while Adama Traore was brought across London from Fulham.

But Disasi has firmed up the Hammers – Chelsea could use some of that right now – and played a leading role in four clean sheets since the January window.

Prior to his arrival, West Ham had one clean sheet and none in five months.

In attack, Taty and Pablo rolled their sleeves up and got stuck in straight away, each making themselves firm favourites at the London Stadium.

Together, the new additions have helped drag the Hammers above the dreaded drop zone, with a two-point cushion between themselves and Spurs, and only one point off Forest and Leeds above them.

The difference between West Ham before and after January is stark.

Up to the window opening, they were earning 0.73 points per game. Since it closed, the Irons have doubled that number to 1.5ppg.

If the season started when the window shut, Nuno’s side would be in the running for Europe, not desperately trying to fend off relegation.

TABLE SINCE THE JANUARY WINDOW CLOSED ON FEBRUARY 3

Of course, Tottenham also stand out for entirely the wrong reasons.

Spurs spent £48million on Conor Gallagher and Souza. They have won a single point since.

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