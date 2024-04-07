Can you name every Man Utd player to score vs. Liverpool in the PL since 2000?

We want to know how well you know your Manchester United goalscorers against Liverpool in the Premier League in the 21st century.

From legendary names to surprise scorers, a variety of players have had a role to play in North-West Derby. The results have been just as varied, with some derbies having several goals and others playing out to a 0-0 draw.

But can you name every United player to score against Liverpool in the Premier League since 2000? We’ve given you the number of goals scored by the players alongside the years they scored them in as a hint, but it will be a difficult challenge to name all 29 goalscorers.

We haven’t included any scorers of own goals from either side, and you’ll have 15 minutes to rack your brain to remember some of the obscure names.

