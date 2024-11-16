Can you name every player to get 20+ Premier League assists for Aston Villa?

Just nine different players have notched 20 or more assists for Aston Villa in the Premier League – how many of them can you name?

You’ll no doubt be able to think of Villa’s most legendary goalscorers of the Premier League era, but what about the players setting up those chances? There’s some considerable overlap between the two categories, granted.

We’ve organised them from most assists to least and listed the number of times they set their team-mates up. But that’s all the help you’ll get.

