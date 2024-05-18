Can you name the Bundesliga’s top scorer for every season since 2005-06?
The Bundesliga has been home to some of the world’s best strikers over the past few decades, but can you name the top scorer in each Bundesliga season since 2005-06?
We’re here to test your knowledge of the best goalscorers in Germany’s top flight, with a mix of household names and one-season wonders topping the scoring charts in Western Europe’s most populated country.
You’ve got 15 minutes to get them all since the 2005-06 season, and we’ve given you the club each player appeared for that season as a clue. The score to beat from the Planet Football office is 15/20.
If you fancy another challenge after this, why not try and name every club that's won the Bundesliga title?
