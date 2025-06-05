England have been shown 20 red cards in the entire history of the men’s national team. How many can you remember?

That’s the challenge we’re setting you here. We’re sure you’ll know the first England player sent off at Wembley, pictured above, but what about the rest?

Just one player has been sent off twice. So there are 19 names to get across the 20 dismissals.

Your clues for this one are the year in which each player was sent off, and the opponent they were facing. That ought to jog your memory, right?

We’ve given you 15 minutes for this one and we’ll be seriously impressed if you can get them all. Some historical knowledge is required, although only a few of them were before the year 2000.

The Three Lions did not have a man sent off until their 424th match in 1968. Even by the 1998 World Cup, when a certain Manchester United winger was dismissed, England had only received a grand total of four red cards.

If you enjoy our quizzes, head to our new Football Games home where you can search an archive of over 1,000 quizzes and play them all in beautiful full-screen mode.

Good luck, and don’t forget to tweet us your score at @planetfutebol.