Roberto Baggio is one of the most beloved players in football history – but can you name every club he played for in his career?

An icon throughout the 1990s, Baggio was a brilliant playmaker and capable of producing outstanding moments of skill.

But the Italian wasn’t just fancy flicks – his goals fired the national team to the 1994 World Cup, saving Italy from the brink on numerous occasions.

His style of play and status as a football fashionista mean Baggio retains his aura to this day. But how well do you remember his career?

We’ve given you 10 minutes and the years he played for each club.

