Rodrygo looks set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu this summer but with 10 days left in the transfer window, where could the Real Madrid winger end up?

New coach Xabi Alonso has been blessed with attacking talent so unsurprisingly, 24-year-old Rodrygo looks to be a few steps away from the first team.

But with a World Cup next year, the player looks to be keen for game time and a number of Premier League clubs are sniffing around the exciting winger.

Here’s our ranking of how likely a move for Rodrygo could be.

6. Any Saudi club

While they have the cash to get Madrid to the negotiating table, Rodrygo has already turned down a move to the Saudi Pro League.

Al Nassr were the ones leading the race, launching a ‘massive bid’ in the hope of getting the Brazilian to the same club as Cristiano Ronaldo but at 24, Rodrygo was not ready to leave Europe just yet.

If his other options dwindle (and if Al Nassr raise their offer), Rodrygo may reconsider but for now a move to Saudi seems unlikely.

5. PSG

The only non-Premier League club who has been consistently linked with the player is PSG, although there are a number of obstacles in the way.

For a start, PSG already have a very strong attacking lineup with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia so if Rodrygo went there, he may well find himself with a similar problem as he has at Madrid.

Also, Madrid may not be keen on strengthening a rival for the Champions League title.

4. Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham is a club that Rodrygo has been consistently linked with but that trail seems to have gone cold in recent days.

Spanish outlet AS said in July that Spurs were “looking to make a statement this transfer window” and believe Rodrygo is the player to do that.

Of the clubs involved, Spurs have the best relationship with Madrid but that has often been a one-way street with the Spanish club just taking Tottenham’s best players.

However, Daniel Levy may be hoping to leverage that friendship to beat off other competition from the Premier League.

Five Eberechi Eze alternatives Tottenham MUST target this summer after Arsenal hijack

3. Arsenal

Having already seen one of their transfer targets go to Arsenal, Tottenham fans are bracing for the worst with reports that Rodrygo could also end up at the Emirates.

Left wing looks the weakest area of the Gunners’ side at the moment with Gabriel Martinelli not living up to his early career potential and new signing Noni Madueke preferring the right wing.

In that regard, Rodrygo ticks a lot of boxes for being a naturally left-sided player and one that has shown more promise than Martinelli, the only issue is whether they can land him.

While two other clubs currently look more likely to seal the deal, TBR Football’s Graeme Bailey believes that past deals for players like Martin Odegaard could swing the scales in their favour.

“Rodrygo to Arsenal still has some legs,” Bailey said. “This is why we reported earlier this week that Arsenal could be interested in a possible loan move, and I wouldn’t rule it out.

“They’ve got a good relationship with Madrid. They’ve done it before with Odegaard. I certainly wouldn’t rule that out, especially if Rodrygo pushes in the last 10 days, which is quite possible.

“And I still wouldn’t 100% rule City out of the equation just yet. But if Rodrygo doesn’t get game time this weekend, he’s one of those players – like many others in the first two weeks of the season – who could move if he’s not used.

“If he doesn’t start this weekend and doesn’t get minutes, he’s really going to come into focus.”

2. Liverpool

Liverpool’s interest in Rodrygo seems to fluctuate week on week but the latest talk is that they are back in for the 24-year-old.

Earlier in the summer, and when they still had Luis Diaz on the books, Liverpool were reported as not interested in the Madrid winger but Diaz’s move to Bayern has made them rethink that assessment.

Reportedly, Liverpool are keen to sign the player to give them some squad depth on the left flank and Rodrygo’s agents have apparently flown to the UK to have meetings with Anfield representatives.

According to journalist Jorge Nicola, Rodrygo is ‘very close’ to leaving Madrid with one of two clubs battling it out to secure the Brazilian’s signature.

A loan deal could also be on the cards with Madrid not overly keen to let a future talent go permanently.

1. Manchester City

Right now, it seems Manchester City are leading the way with Pep Guardiola thought to be pushing for the transfer.

In this new-look City team, the left wing does remain a question mark with Jeremy Doku not hitting the heights expected while Phil Foden had an off season last campaign and Jack Grealish has left for Everton.

On Thursday, Brazilian journalist Jorge Nicola said Rodrygo is indeed set for a move to the Premier League this summer.

“Exclusive information on Rodrygo,” Nicola said on his YouTube channel. “Real Madrid’s Brazilian striker is heading to the Premier League.

“The question is whether he will play for Liverpool or Manchester City. The two Premier League giants are the most interested.

“Guardiola has been trying for a long time to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool have entered the fray in recent days – willing to make Rodrygo the replacement for Luis Diaz.”

A move for Rodrygo by City though may well be contingent on whether they sell Savinho to Tottenham.

Guardiola was thought to be reluctant to sell the player they only signed last summer but if it frees up money for a move to Rodrygo, he may be convinced.

Given Spurs and City play each other this weekend, it is a situation that could see some progress after that fixture takes place.

